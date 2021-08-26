Genshin Impact 2.1 release date: new islands, banners, Moonchase Festival leaks and more

Genshin Impact is now at the end of version 2.0, and the 2.1 patch will soon offer new content for players to enjoy.

New characters, quests and events will soon arrive to Genshin Impact in version 2.1. As the Inazuma storyline winds down, players will get to explore two new Inazuma islands and try out characters like the much-anticipated Raiden Shogun. Meanwhile, in Liyue Harbor, the Moonchase Festival will take the city by storm with its own storyline and event gameplay features.

When will Genshin Impact 2.1 be released?

Genshin Impact 2.1 official artwork (Image via miHoYo)

Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact will be released on 1 September 2021. After a maintenance period that will likely last five hours or less, the new content will go live.

Based on past updates, Genshin Impact players can expect a reward of 300 Primogems to compensate for the server downtime during maintenance. Players may also receive 300 more Primogems for some bug fixes once the update is live.

New Inazuma islands coming in Genshin Impact 2.1

New islands in Genshin Impact 2.1 (image via miHoYo)

In version 2.1, the Inazuma map will expand to include the new areas of Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island. With these two new islands, the Inazuma map will be almost complete. Only the fog-covered Tsurumi Island will remain unavailable until a future update.

On Watatsumi Island, Travelers will soon be surrounded by an abundance of unique and colorful plantlife. Watatsumi is known for its beautiful landscapes, and the previews shown so far display just that.

Watatsumi Island preview (Image via miHoYo)

Watatsumi is distant from other islands in Inazuma, which has created a unique culture where the people worship the giant serpent as their deity. The culture here has been the reason for the conflict with the Raiden Shogun, and tensions are currently escalating as version 2.1 approaches.

To fight against the shogun, the people of Watatsumi have formed a resistance movement under Sangonomiya Kokomi. They’re based at the Sangonomiya Shrine, which players will find at the center of Watatsumi island.

Sangonomiya Shrine preview (Image via miHoYo)

The other upcoming island in 2.1, Seirai, is a much more desolate region than Watatsumi. Evidently, Inazuma natives rarely visit the Seirai Island due to its constant thunderstorms, which have resulted from a previous disaster.

Seirai Island preview (Image via miHoYo)

Despite the conditions, some locals still live on Seirai Island. At the very least, players will find a talking black cat in the Asase Shrine of Seirai. The 2.1 livestream revealed that this intelligent feline happens to be the provisional head priestess of the shrine.

Provisional head priestess of the Asase Shrine (Image via miHoYo)

Players will have plenty of exploration to work with in Genshin Impact 2.1. These two vastly different islands will present their unique challenges and offer new chests and world quests to complete.

Genshin Impact 2.1 event banners

Genshin Impact will have two new character banners and two new weapon banners during version 2.1. As usual, these banners will likely last three weeks each.

New characters in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

From the character banners, players will soon be able to summon Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara and Sangonomiya Kokomi. The shogun will headline the first banner in 2.1, where Sara will appear as a featured 4-star. After this banner ends, the 5-star Kokomi will take the stage on the second and final character banner in 2.1.

Apart from Sara, no other 4-star characters are confirmed to be featured in version 2.1. Leaks are also yet to provide any credible hints. However, Genshin Impact will likely reveal the full banner rosters shortly before they begin. Players can keep an eye out for banner lineups on Genshin Impact’s Twitter or on HoYoLAB.

New 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

Alongside the character banners, two new 5-star weapons will be released in Genshin Impact 2.1. The Engulfing Lightning polearm and the Everlasting Moonglow catalyst will both appear in the weapon banners.

Engulfing Lightning preview (Image via miHoYo)

Everlasting Moonglow preview (Image via miHoYo)

Since Raiden Shogun is a confirmed polearm-user, the Engulfing Lightning banner will likely run concurrently with her character banner. Likewise, Kokomi will wield a catalyst, so the Everlasting Moonglow banner will likely be live alongside her.

Moonchase Festival details and leaks

Several new events are coming to Genshin Impact in version 2.1, but perhaps none as impactful as the Moonchase Festival. During this event, merchants will arrive in Liyue Harbor, putting up advertisements and redecorating the city.

Liyue Harbor decorated for the Moonchase Festival (Image via miHoYo)

The Moonchase Festival will have its own storyline for the Traveler to embark on. Genshin Impact’s protagonist will partner with Keqing and Xiangling, bound by the goal of discovering the true origins of the festival.

According to recent leaks by Project Celestia, Keqing and Xiangling won’t be the only characters involved in the Moonchase Festival. If leaks are correct, every playable character from Liyue will appear in the festival, and players may hear voicelines from all of them. NPCs like Madame Ping, Cloud Retainer, Xiangling’s Guoba, and the much-loved Baizhu may also make an appearance.

Some noteworthy appearances are:

- Madame Ping

- Baizhu

- Cloud Retainer

- Xiangling's Guoba — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) August 24, 2021

To clarify, Project Celestia mentions that Childe specifically will not be a part of this event. Although he was heavily involved in the Liyue storyline, his homeland is Scheznaya, so this festival doesn’t particularly concern him.

This does not include Tartaglia/Childe, as he is from Snezhnaya, not Liyue.



Sorry for any confusion. — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) August 24, 2021

Apart from the Moonchase Festival storyline, this event will have two different types of gameplay.

In the Moonlight Seeker part of the event, players will search Mondstadt, Liyue and Dragonspine to find Mystmoon Chests and Moonchase Charms. Like other chests, Mystmoon Chests will offer instant rewards that include Primogems.

Mystmoon Chest (Image via miHoYo)

Meanwhile, Moonchase Charms function like oculi in Genshin Impact. Gathering these charms will earn rewards periodically, once certain amounts have been collected.

Trail of Delicacies preview (Image via miHoYo)

Trail of Delicacies is the other part of the Moonchase Festival. Here, Travelers will fight enemy groups whose leaders have special buffs. During this event, players can submit cooked dishes to receive buffs of their own that will help complete the Trail of Delicacies challenges.

The Moonchase Festival is just one piece of the exciting 2.1 update. The patch is less than a week away, so Genshin Impact players won't need to wait much longer for all the new content.

