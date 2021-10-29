Genshin Impact 2.2 banners: Hu Tao banner release date, 4-stars, and all weapons leaked

New Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have finally revealed the 4-star characters and all weapons for Hu Tao's banner.

Her rerun release date has been known for a while now. It will start on November 2, 2021, and end on November 23, 2021. Likewise, fans already knew that Thoma would be one of the 4-star characters on the banner. He's a brand new 4-star Pyro Polearm user, so miHoYo has advertised his presence in the past.

What's new is that leakers have unveiled the remaining details about the Genshin Impact 2.2 banners. The previously unknown 4-star characters on Hu Tao's banner are Diona and Sayu.

Also, Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End will return in the upcoming weapon banner.

Leaks reveal Genshin Impact 2.2 Hu Tao banner's release date, 4-stars, and weapons

Hu Tao's rerun banner (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

Hu Tao's rerun's release date is on November 2, 2021, which ends on November 23, 2021. The above image displays the 4-star characters that will accompany her. Keep in mind that the "Time Remaining" section is incorrect. Otherwise, this Genshin Impact 2.2 leak is accurate.

Hu Tao is a 5-star character, meaning that Thoma, Sayu, and Diona are the 4-star characters. Interestingly, Sayu and Diona were last featured together on Yoimiya's banner. Instead of Xinyan, Travelers can get Thoma (who is also a 4-star Pyro shielder).

Hu Tao's last banner started on March 3, 2021. It's been nearly eight months since then, which is notable as Hu Tao is only available on these limited-time banners. After Genshin Impact 2.2, it's unknown how long players will have to wait to see her again.

Thoma will debut in this Genshin Impact 2.2 banner. As he is a 4-star character, he will still be available in future Wishes. However, he has a boosted rate in Hu Tao's rerun, allowing players to build his Constellations easier if they roll for him.

New weapon banner

The highlighted weapons to remember (Image via Genshin World)

Genshin Impact 2.2 will also feature another Epitome Invocation. The 5-star weapons are Staff of Homa and Elegy for the End. The featured 4-star weapons in the image above, from left to right, are:

Wavebreaker's Fin

Mounn's Moon

The Widsith

Sacrificial Sword

Rainslasher

Staff of Homa was last available on a weapon banner that ranged from February 23, 2021, to March 16, 2021. Elegy for the End last appeared on the following weapon banner, which began on March 7, 2021, and ended on April 6, 2021.

Both 5-star weapons have only been featured on an Epitome Invocation once. Their rerun will happen in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.2 alongside Hu Tao's banner.

The 5-star weapons

Staff of Homa is a 5-star Polearm with a secondary stat of CRIT DMG that goes up to 66.2%. It can boost the user's HP by 20/25/30/35/40% and increase their ATK by 0.8/1/1.2/1.4/1.6% of their Max HP. If their HP is less than 50%, they get another boost of 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8%.

Elegy for the End is a 5-star Bow, with a secondary stat of Energy Recharge going up to 55.1%. It increases the user's Elemental Mastery by 60/75/90/105/120. They gain a Sigil of Remembrance once every 0.2 seconds (even if the user isn't on the field).

If the user has four stacks, they will consume it for an additional effect for the entire party that lasts for 12 seconds. This effect boosts Elemental Mastery by 100/125/150/175/200 and increases ATK by 20/25/30/35/40%.

The user also can't get any more Sigil of Remembrance stacks for 20 seconds afterward.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Leaks are subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which banner do you prefer? Hu Tao's The Weapon banner 9 votes so far