Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Upcoming Tsurumi island gameplay, and Thoma's combat animations revealed

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed a ton of new information about the update, including new character animations and an entirely new island to explore.

Fans will definitely want to see these Tsurumi island gameplay videos as they show off the spooky island that is unlike anything else in Genshin Impact. Thoma's combat animations have also been revealed, and they show off his powerful Pyro abilities.

Fans can see both of these leaks here, and get an early look at both of these additions coming in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Tsurumi island revealed

[ 2.2 Beta Leaks ]

Tsurumi island !!

also small spooky warning if you get scared easily.

C; @/ImpactYoimiya pic.twitter.com/SqDh5BgM48 — genshin leaks !! (@genshinleaks) September 5, 2021

Thanks to the leaks, players can see early Genshin Impact 2.2 gameplay that reveals Tsurumi island. This island seems to have a very scary appearance, which fits due to it releasing on October 12, only a few weeks from Halloween.

The island was revealed during the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream, but not much is known about it yet other than it being wrapped in a thick fog that is difficult to navigate. Not many people want to set foot on the island and it has become a mysterious place to explore.

[ 2.2 Beta Leaks ]

Updated map of Tsurumi Island with teleport waypoints!

C; @/ImpactYoimiya pic.twitter.com/Bm4I03yzXK — genshin leaks !! (@genshinleaks) September 7, 2021

The island will be pretty large, as it has six waypoints of its own, not including the Statue of The Seven. Players will definitely have a lot to explore once they get to Tsurumi island.

Thoma's combat animations revealed

Thoma will be a new 4-star character being released in Genshin Impact 2.2, and his animations make him look quite powerful. This 4-star character will wield the Pyro element, and attacks using a Polearm, making him the third Pyro Polearm character so far in the game.

Thoma seems to be a support character, as he provides his teams with shields and off-field Pyro damage. He may even rival Xingqiu when it comes to versatility, as the game has needed an off-field Pyro applicator for a long time.

[2.2 Beta] Official English Translations



These are the official English translations for Tohma talents, passives and constellations. https://t.co/acfU9xOsL4 pic.twitter.com/kk0ah39yQa — Dim (@dimbreath) September 1, 2021

Thoma has some powerful skills and will definitely fit well on many Genshin Impact teams. Fans will want to give him a try once he releases in Genshin Impact 2.2. Leaks have suggested that he will be released on the second banner, alongside a rerun of characters like Ganyu or Albedo.

Also Read

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be a big update with plenty of additions to the game, and fans won't want to miss out when it releases.

Edited by R. Elahi