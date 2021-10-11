Genshin Impact 2.2 update maintenance schedule, release time, new banners and Primogem rewards

With the next update now under two days away, version 2.1 of Genshin Impact is all but over.

Genshin Impact players will soon find some exciting additions to the game, including the new Tsurumi Island and the Riftstalker enemies. Beforehand, players will have to wait through a few hours while the Genshin Impact servers are down for maintenance. Thankfully, Genshin Impact has a habit of giving out free Primogems to compensate for the maintenance hours.

Maintenance hours for the Genshin Impact 2.2 update

Genshin Impact will undergo maintenance on October 13th at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). As per usual, maintenance is scheduled for five hours.

Listed below are the maintenance hours for the Genshin Impact 2.2 update in various time zones:

China: 13 October, 6:00 - 11:00 CST

India: 13 October, 3:30 - 8:30 IST

Japan: 13 October, 7:00 - 12:00 JST

UK: 12 October, 23:00 - 13 October, 4:00 BST

USA: 12 October, 18:00 - 23:00 EDT

Genshin Impact servers will be down during maintenance hours, but the 2.2 update will be available as soon as the servers are back online.

Free Primogems coming with Genshin Impact 2.2

As in past updates, Genshin Impact will give players free Primogems to compensate for the server downtime. Players can expect 300 Primogems in their mail after updating Genshin Impact to version 2.2. This is calculated based on 60 Primogems for every planned maintenance hour.

In past updates, Genshin Impact has also patched up some bugs and given 300 more Primogems to compensate for the issues. It’s likely the case that the 2.2 update will do the same, giving players a total of 600 Primogems once the update is live.

Genshin Impact 2.2 banners

Character banner 5-stars in Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact’s event banners will rotate alongside the 2.2 update. Kokomi’s banner will soon expire, and a Childe rerun will take its place.

Genshin Impact recently announced the featured 4-star characters on Childe’s upcoming banner. Chongyun, Yanfei, and Ninguang will all have increased drop rates.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Childe" Tartaglia (Hydro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Q8PDi8bRaG

Two character banners are confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.2, meaning Childe’s rerun should last three weeks. Afterward, Hu Tao will get her first rerun on the event banners.

Apart from Thoma, the featured 4-stars on Hu Tao’s banner are yet to be announced. Based on Genshin Impact’s past announcements, full details on Hu Tao’s banner should be released just a few days before Childe’s banner ends.

While Childe’s banner runs through the first half of version 2.2, the weapon banner will feature a new 5-star bow, Polar Star. The 5-star catalyst, Memory of Dust, will be the other big name on the banner.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Polar Star (Bow) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! #GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Polar Star (Bow) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5W6bOQ8CRQ

Players are more likely to pull the following 4-star weapons on this upcoming banner:

Favonius Sword

Favonius Lance

Eye of Perception

Rust

Akuoumaru

Genshin Impact players are familiar with most of these 4-star weapons by now, but the Akuoumaru claymore will be a new addition in 2.2. Details on this new weapon along with Polar Star can be found in the tweet shown below.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.2 Wishes! Let's take a look~(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) #GenshinImpact Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.2 Wishes! Let's take a look~

(Examples of the following weapons based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/6EbJHBnYtm

Genshin Impact players who want Childe or Hu Tao definitely have something to look forward to in the next update. Meanwhile, Childe mains who don't want constellations may consider using their Primogems on the first 2.2 weapon banner.

