Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Arataki Itto's in-game appearance, and new Claymore revealed

Arataki Itto will likely be a playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks may have finally revealed his appearance.

Despite being mentioned on several occasions, Itto is still yet to appear in Genshin Impact. Of course, that hasn't stopped leakers from revealing the data they've found about the upcoming character. Recently, new Itto leaks were revealed, possibly showing his character model alongside an unfamiliar claymore.

Itto’s character model in Genshin Impact

A credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, TZ (Tangzhu), recently provided a render of Arataki Itto. The image above is an enhanced version of TZ's render. Here, players can see Itto’s possible character design, as shown from the back.

Sukuna, a retired trusted leaker, has commented on this recent reveal. According to Sukuna, Uncle Dumb Dumb, a leaker known for predicting Raiden Shogun’s design, has confirmed this Itto leak to be true.

SYP Team // Genshin Leaks @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable Source] In a now-deleted comment, Uncle Dumb Dumb confirmed the validity of Itto's model being in the above screenshot.(Not pictured) He also mentioned Itto's front-view reminds him of Jin from Xenoblade. Wonder if this means we'll be getting a mask? [Reliable Source] In a now-deleted comment, Uncle Dumb Dumb confirmed the validity of Itto's model being in the above screenshot.(Not pictured) He also mentioned Itto's front-view reminds him of Jin from Xenoblade. Wonder if this means we'll be getting a mask? https://t.co/TOzPKE2IQk

There is also an image of Itto’s face circulating in the Genshin Impact community. This, however, is not a precise render. Rather, it’s a guess based on Genshin Impact’s character design trends.

SYP Team // Genshin Leaks @SaveYourPrimos [FAKE] The original poster created a mock-up of Itto's front view by pasting Childe's face onto it. This is not real. [FAKE] The original poster created a mock-up of Itto's front view by pasting Childe's face onto it. This is not real. https://t.co/7uo5WnNYiD

Since Itto’s face is yet to be revealed, it’s possible that Genshin Impact is still ironing out the details on Itto’s design. This character model may change by the time Itto is officially announced, just as Thoma’s model changed before he was revealed in version 2.0.

New claymore revealed in Itto leak

As some gamers may have noticed, the claymore shown in TZ’s leak isn’t yet available in Genshin Impact.

When a 5-star like Itto is released, the weapon banner often features that character’s signature weapon. Leaks predict Itto will be a Geo claymore character, so it’s possible that this weapon was built specifically for Itto.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance." Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance."

Based on the weapon’s color palette, some may assume that this belongs to the Primordial Jade weapon series. However, the weapon Itto carries seems different from the leaked Primordial Jade Greatsword. On the other hand, this new claymore is likely a datamined weapon known as “The Other Side.”

kate • itto 167/180 @shuonenai nvm its a weapon called ‘the other side’ (the top one is primordial jade greatsword, bottom one is what itto was using in the leak) nvm its a weapon called ‘the other side’ (the top one is primordial jade greatsword, bottom one is what itto was using in the leak) https://t.co/e0TQ4i7fN3

max // guaranteed hu tao @yanfeifc [datamined] (from a long time ago lol)

Name: "The Other Side"

Rarity: 5*

Base ATK: 44

2nd Stat: ?

The Other Side’s leaked details are out of date, based on data from before version 1.0. Furthermore, only the base attack and ascension materials for this weapon have been datamined.

If the data has remained accurate, The Other Side will reach a base attack of 536. The old datamines also suggest that ascending The Other Side may require the following items:

Sacrificial Knives (Fatui Pyro Agent drops)

Whopperflower drops

Guyun weapon ascension materials

Mora

SYP Team // Genshin Leaks @SaveYourPrimos [Clarification] Please note that "The Other Side" as listed in this tweet is a closed beta asset (pre-1.0) and the stats themselves are outdated.Information courtesy of @yanfeifc .Sidenote: the design itself has also clearly been updated since. [Clarification] Please note that "The Other Side" as listed in this tweet is a closed beta asset (pre-1.0) and the stats themselves are outdated.Information courtesy of @yanfeifc.Sidenote: the design itself has also clearly been updated since.

Some trusted leakers predict Itto will be released in version 2.3, while Uncle Dumb Dumb estimates version 2.4 instead. Along with Itto, Genshin Impact players may have the chance to wish for his signature claymore from the weapon banner.

If leakers stay active, players can expect updated renders of Itto and his claymore as their release date approaches.

