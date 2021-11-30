Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Enkanomiya release date, new map, and teleport waypoints

Leaks have predicted that Genshin Impact will introduce Enkanomiya in version 2.4, and a map of the upcoming area has been recently revealed.

Enkanomiya is an underwater area below Watatsumi Island, yet to be unlocked. Early next year, however, Genshin Impact players may explore Enkanomiya. Leaks about this upcoming region have surfaced over recent weeks, and gamers may now get a sneak peek into Enkanomiya's appearance on the world map.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal the Enkanomiya map with waypoints

The leak above shows the Enkanomiya map that may soon arrive in Genshin Impact. The map is still incomplete for now, but there are several major regions rendered with their teleport waypoints marked.

Like Inazuma and the temporary region in version 1.6, Enkanomiya appears to be composed of islands. Out of what's been revealed in the Enkanomiya map, most of the islands have a seemingly rocky terrain. The Serpent's Bowels is the only area thus far that appears full of greenery.

Regardless, Enkanomiya is underwater, so all of these subregions may have an unfamiliar design.

In-game, the Enkanomiya map should appear as a separate tab in the world map menu. Genshin Impact players may have to enter Enkanomiya from the Watatsumi Island pool first, probably in a quest. Once this is done, however, gamers will get to teleport to Enkanomiya straight from their map.

An update to the Enkanomiya map may arrive before version 2.4 is released. Map features like domains and world bosses may appear in future leaks.

Furthermore, there's potential that players will gain insight into the unrevealed regions: Locus of Divergence, Yachimatahiko's Locus, and Yachimatahime's Locus. However, these areas might instead be released in updates beyond Genshin Impact 2.4.

Enkanomiya release date

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.4:



Genshin Impact will likely release Enkanomiya on January 5. Based on the six-week update schedule, version 2.4 should arrive on this date, and Enkanomiya may arrive concurrently.

Plenty of exciting content is expected for version 2.4, but Enkanomiya is certainly the biggest addition, alongside the new characters. Hopefully, as players wait for Enkanomiya's release date, version 2.3 will continue to provide new activities to complete.

Note: All leaks are subject to change.

