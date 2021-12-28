Genshin Impact 2.4 Xiao banner 4-star characters and weapons leaked

Genshin Impact surprised players worldwide by announcing three rerun banners in the 2.4 Special Program. In the first half of the update, Xiao and Shenhe will arrive in two separate banners.

Naturally, Yun Jin will be one of the three featured four-star characters. Reliable leakers in the community have now revealed the remaining four-star characters and weapons that will be available in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner.

Xiao & Shenhe banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 to feature Ningguang, Primordial Jade Winged Spear, and more

In the first half of the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, two banners with different five-star characters (Xiao and Shenhe) will be available. Both banners will share pity and have the same featured four-star units.

As per the leaks, these characters are:

Chongyun

Ningguang

Yun Jin

Yun Jin is the upcoming new four-star Geo Polearm user who represents the Chinese opera. There is more hype for this character than Shenhe, and players will be delighted to know that she can be obtained as a free reward during the Lantern Rite rerun event.

Similarly, Ningguang is a four-star Geo character who is a great damage dealer. With the release of Gorou, Geo has become one of the strongest elements and the demand for characters like Albedo, Ningguang, Noelle, and Itto has increased significantly.

Lastly, Chongyun is an exorcist from Liyue who belongs to the Cryo element. The Claymore user is a severely underrated unit as he can efficiently fulfill the sub DPS role alongside Diluc and Razor.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos



5✰ Banners - Shenhe + Xiao

4✰ (shared) - Yun Jin, Ningguang, Chongyun



Weapon:

5✰ - Calamity Queller + Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

4✰- Fav Warbow (may change), The Flute, Lithic Spear, Widsith, Fav Greatsword



Courtesy of [Reliable] First half 2.4:5✰ Banners - Shenhe + Xiao4✰ (shared) - Yun Jin, Ningguang, ChongyunWeapon:5✰ - Calamity Queller + Primordial Jade Winged-Spear4✰- Fav Warbow (may change), The Flute, Lithic Spear, Widsith, Fav GreatswordCourtesy of @lumie_lumie and Mia. [Reliable] First half 2.4:5✰ Banners - Shenhe + Xiao4✰ (shared) - Yun Jin, Ningguang, ChongyunWeapon:5✰ - Calamity Queller + Primordial Jade Winged-Spear4✰- Fav Warbow (may change), The Flute, Lithic Spear, Widsith, Fav GreatswordCourtesy of @lumie_lumie and Mia.

Genshin Impact 2.4 weapon banner leaked

The weapon banner for the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.4 is equally exciting as two splendid five-star polearms will be featured in it:

Calamity Queller

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

The Calamity Queller is the signature weapon for Shenhe. It has an ATK sub-stat and the passive is based on buffing the attack of Shenhe and party members.

On the flip side, the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is one of the best weapons for Xiao. In terms of damage, the Jade Winged Spear is even better than Staff of Homa for the five-star Anemo Polearm DPS unit.

The four-star weapons that will have a boosted drop-rate in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner are:

Favonius Warbow - Bow

- Bow The Flute - Sword

- Sword Lithic Spear - Polearm

- Polearm The Widsith - Catalyst

- Catalyst Favonius Greatsword- Claymore

Lumie @lumie_lumie Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all!



Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 Happy one-year anniversary to this account. Thank you for sticking around, and I'm hoping you enjoy the posts. The growth on this account has been immense, and I'm happy to be experiencing it with you all! Let's hope for yet another year! 🥳🎉 https://t.co/hWSMEAO3UK

Also Read Article Continues below

All the weapons and characters mentioned above are great for beginners as well as veterans who've reached the end game. However, Genshin Impact banners are always subject to change, and readers must take leaks with a grain of salt.

Edited by Siddharth Satish