Genshin Impact 2.8 adds new FPS option, PC users await high frame-rate support

Recent leaks have announced a new FPS (frames per second) option added to Genshin Impact's graphic settings.

Genshin Impact has stunning graphics, but it comes at a performance cost. Various factors affect the game's performance, and FPS is one of them. Until now, PC players could only run the game in 30 and 60 FPS, respectively. However, the latest leaks have revealed that another 45 FPS options will be added to the settings.

Genshin Impact leaks: Patch 2.8 to add a 45 FPS option in graphics settings

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.8 Beta]



A 45 FPS option was added on PC [2.8 Beta]A 45 FPS option was added on PC

Leaker ubatcha has claimed that a new 45 FPS option will be added to the graphic settings. This change is scheduled to be implemented in the upcoming patch 2.8 update.

The game allows players to change the settings between 30 FPS and 60 FPS. Unless players have a high-end PC, they cannot maintain 60 FPS in-game without lowering some graphics settings. Hence, players with low to mid-tier rigs usually choose between quality and performance.

The addition of a 45 FPS option will allow players with low to mid-tier PCs or laptops to have the best of both worlds. This will allow such fans to play the game with somewhat better graphics while maintaining consistent frames.

Leaker Lumie claimed that this could also be beneficial for players with high-end PCs who want to play game with their GSync or Freesync enabled and still have consistent frames.

Lumie @lumie_lumie



It's a median between 30 and 60 FPS

It might benefit users that have GSync/Freesync enabled



But this is just speculation. @Ubatcha1 The only things that come to mind areIt's a median between 30 and 60 FPSIt might benefit users that have GSync/Freesync enabledBut this is just speculation. @Ubatcha1 The only things that come to mind areIt's a median between 30 and 60 FPSIt might benefit users that have GSync/Freesync enabledBut this is just speculation.

However, many fans have shown their unhappiness about adding a 45 FPS option. Fans have shown frustration towards the devs and the organization as they seek no framerate cap or at least 144 FPS options added to the game.

Leaker Ubatcha also made a tweet making funny remarks about his leak and many fans have done the same in the reply section of both these tweets.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Us: We want no Framerate Cap or at least 144 FPS



Hoyoverse: 45 FPS. Take it or leave it. Us: We want no Framerate Cap or at least 144 FPSHoyoverse: 45 FPS. Take it or leave it.

Many fans also suggested using an FPS unlocker to remove the FPS limiter from Genshin Impact and allow players to play at their desired frames. The FPS unlocker is a third-party app that can be used to achieve the aforementioned.

Although many have admitted to using this for their gameplay and have claimed that nothing has gone wrong so far, the game does not allow third-party integration. In the worst-case scenario, players can have their accounts banned for using third-party software within the game. Hence, players are advised

Edited by Srijan Sen