Genshin Impact v3.4's second event, called the Second Blooming, has finally begun. The story begins with Traveler and Paimon trying to find some work in Sumeru City to get Mora and ending up volunteering for a job under Akademiya. On their way, they meet Lisa, also in the Land of Wisdom, for a vacation.

Fans can participate in the Second Blooming event to win various rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and a brand-new character skin for Lisa for free. This article will provide a brief overview of the event and guide Genshin Impact players on obtaining the new outfit.

Earn points in Genshin Impact Second Blooming event to win Lisa's new skin for free

Interact with Effendi to unlock the event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Second Blooming is a combat-based event where you have to enter a special domain and defeat enemies in the least amount of time possible. The new Genshin Impact event can be unlocked by doing a small quest and talking to an NPC called Effendi, whom you interact with to earn reputation points in Sumeru. Completing the quest will also reward you with 20 Primogems.

Obtain 10000 points and clear all domain challenges to get the free skin (Image via HoYoverse)

To get Lisa's skin for free, you need to clear all the domain challenges and obtain a combined total of 10000 points from the challenges in Genshin Impact.

There are five challenges in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Each challenge consists of five different types of domains, and each challenge consists of three rounds. The difficulty level of the domain can be changed between easy, normal, and hard mode, which will also increase or decrease the score multiplier.

Form three teams to use in the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Choose two additional buffs for each team (Image via HoYoverse)

Before you begin, for each challenge, you will need to form three teams to compete in three separate rounds. Each team will also have one or two units set as "Linked" that can be used in two consecutive teams. You can also select two additional skills or buffs for each party for extra damage, such as more CRIT DMG, Elementary Mastery, and provide Electro or Dendro DMG Bonus.

Day 1 event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards in each challenge are divided by points, so even if you cannot score the maximum points, you can still obtain the free skin as long as you get 2000 points in every challenge. The total rewards that can be earned by completing the event are as follows:

Primogems x 400 (+20 from the initial quest)

Mora x 30000

Hero's Wit x 21

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x 5

Oasis Garden's Kindness x 5

Remnant Glow of the Scorching Night x 5

Mystic Enchantement Ore x 25

Lisa's skin showcase (Image via HoYverse)

Once you have completed all the challenges and obtained 10000 Points, you can open the Genshin Impact event menu and click on Obtain Outfit to get the skin. Lisa's new outfit will be available for exchange after the event ends. However, you will need to exchange it for Genesis Crystals, like other skins in the game.

