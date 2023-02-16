HoYoverse has officially announced the date and time for the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program on official social media platforms. Developers will reveal all the information about the upcoming update during the live event, including upcoming character banners.

The Special Program will premiere on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. It will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on the same day.

During the livestream, the developers will share three unique redemption codes, which can be exchanged for various exciting rewards, such as Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program live stream timings, countdown, and redeem codes

Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program will be conducted on February 17 at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on the official Twitch channel. The upcoming patch will officially be called Windblume's Breath.

The timings will differ depending on each player's time zone and region. Here is a list of timings for all the different regions and the countdown until the livestream:

Eastern Time - February 17 at 7:00 AM

- February 17 at 7:00 AM UTC Time - February 17 at 12:00 PM

- February 17 at 12:00 PM CEST - February 17 at 2:00 PM

- February 17 at 2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time - February 17 at 12:00 PM

February 17 at 12:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - February 17 at 11:00 PM

- February 17 at 11:00 PM Australian Central Time - February 17 at 10:00 PM

- February 17 at 10:00 PM Central European Time - February 17 at 1:00 PM

- February 17 at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time - February 17 at 5:30 PM

- February 17 at 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time - February 17 at 4:00 AM

- February 17 at 4:00 AM Western European Time - February 17 at 12:00 PM

Fans interested in watching the livestream can refer to the timings listed above. Please note that the above timer is for the Twitch premiere. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube at 8:00 AM (UTC-5).

Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 2/17/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 2/17/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-5)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpactMake sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!

During the livestream, Genshin Impact developers will give out three redeem codes that can be exchanged for the following items:

Primogems x 300

Hero's Wit x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Mora x 50,000

These codes are shared throughout the livestream and are not given out at the same time. The codes can be used just once and become invalid after 16 hours, so it is advised that fans claim all the rewards as soon as possible.

Claiming rewards from Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream codes

Currently, there are only two ways to redeem codes for rewards in Genshin Impact. The first option involves logging into the game, while the other can be done by heading to the official game website.

Redeem codes on the official Genshin Impact website

Head to the official website to exchange the codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans can head to the game's official website and log in using their HoYoverse account. The website's auto-fill feature will enter all the necessary details, such as the character's nickname and game server. Then, type in the valid code and click on Redeem.

Using the codes inside the game

Use the code inside the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Another option is to log in to the game. Open the game Settings, which can be accessed through the Paimon Menu. Go to the Account suboption and click on Redeem Now. Enter the valid code and press on Exchange. The rewards are generally sent directly via the in-game email feature to the player's account within 15 minutes of using the code.

