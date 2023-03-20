Genshin Impact 3.5 Phase 2 schedule: Ayaka and Shenhe banners, 4-stars, events, and rewards

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 is less than two days away and will release a brand new 4-star character, Mika. At the same time, Ayaka and Shenhe will also receive a major boost in drop rate for a limited period of time, and players will get an opportunity to pull them.

While the flagship event of Genshin Impact 3.5, Windblume Festival, has ended, a couple of other exciting mini-events remain, such as the Fungus Mechanicus. Players can participate in these games to earn rewards like Primogems, Mora, and Talent level-up materials.

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming content of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update's second phase.

Ayaka banner, Fungus Mechanicus event, and more in Genshin Impact 3.5 second phase

Characters and weapons rerun banners

Two of the most popular Cryo characters in the game, Ayaka and Shenhe, will return with their much-awaited rerun banners in less than two days. Players will also be able to pull a new 4-star character from Mondstadt called Mika, who is expected to provide able support to Eula.

Here is a list of all three 4-star characters that will be featured on Ayaka and Shenhe's banner:

Mika

Sucrose

Diona

Sucrose and Diona are excellent support units, with the former being even better than Kazuha in certain situations. Thus, players should try and pull them while they are available.

At the same time, the Epitome Invocation Wish banner will feature the following weapons:

Mistsplitter Reforged (5-star)

Calamity Queller (5-star)

Wine and Song (4-star)

Sacrificial Sword (4-star)

The Bell (4-star)

Favonius Lance (4-star)

Favonius Warbow (4-star)

The upcoming weapon banner is one of the best since it features two of the strongest 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact. The Epitome Invocation Wish includes some of the best F2p items, like the Favonius Lance and Sacrificial Sword.

The second phase will begin on March 21, 2023, at 18:00 pm (UTC+8) on Asian servers.

Genshin Impact 3.5 second-half events

Here is a list of the remaining events and their durations in the second phase of version 3.5:

Fungus Mechanicus: March 23 - April 3

Spices from the West- Northerly Seach: March 31 - April 10

Ley Line Overflow: April 3 - April 10

Players can participate in the Fungus Mechanicus and Spices from the West to obtain exciting in-game prizes. Both events reward 420 Primogems upon completion and other items such as Mora, talent level-up materials, and weapon ascension items.

Finally, there will be another Ley Line Overflow. During this time, one can obtain double Mora and Character Exp books by consuming Original Resin. The bonus rewards can only be obtained up to three times a day.

