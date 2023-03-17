Mika is an upcoming 4-star character from Mondstadt that will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5. He is the newest member of the Cryo family. The developers have officially announced his voice actors for both English and Japanese dubs and the materials needed for his ascension and talents.

Players can pull Mika on March 21, 2023, at 6 pm (UTC+8) on the Asian server. He will also be available on other Genshin Impact servers a couple of hours after the Asian release.

Robb Moreira is the English voice of Mika in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"There's nothing to fear... so long as I don't cause any trouble for my squadmates."



Voice Artist

EN VA: Robb Moreira

JP VA: SANPEI Yuko



Click here to listen>>>



Genshin Impact has announced that Robb Moreira is the English voice actor for Mika in the popular gacha game. Here is a list of his past works:

Yukimaru in Fena: Pirate Princess

Bronk Stone in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (2017)

Professor Diggs in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens

Likewise, Sanpei Yuko is the Japanese voice of the new 4-star Cryo character. She is a well-established voice actor in Japan and has worked on major anime projects in the past, including but not limited to:

Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Selim Bradley in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven

Taichi Yagami in Digimon Adventure

Mika's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

1) Pseudo-Stamens

Pseudo-Stamens are dropped by Setekh Wenut (Image via HoYoverse)

Pseudo-Stamens is a character ascension material that can be obtained by defeating Setekh Wenut in the Desert of Hadramaveth. A total of 46 stamens are required to max ascend Mika. At max World Level 8, the overworld boss usually drops two to three Pseudo-Stamens after each challenge, so players will need to defeat it 23 times.

2) Shivada Jade

Shivada Jade Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Shivada Jade is an ascension material used exclusively by Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, Setekh Wenut does not drop this item, so players must defeat other bosses, such as Cryo Regisvine and Cryo Hypostases, to obtain it. To max ascend Mika, the following is required:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

A higher rarity of Shivada Jade can also be obtained through crafting.

3) Wolfhook

Wolfhook is a local Mondstadt item (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolfhook is a local specialty in Mondstadt and is commonly found in Wolvendom. Only 33 spawns are available on one map, and a player will require 168 to max ascend Mika. Other methods to obtain Wolfhook are purchasing it from NPC Chloris or farming it in other players' worlds.

4) Insignia

Defeat Fatui mobs to get Sergeant's Insignia (Image via HoYoverse)

Insignia is a common drop item obtained after defeating the Fatui mobs found all over Teyvat. The total amount required to max ascend and level up Mika's talents is:

Recruit's Insignia x 18 (+18 for talent)

Sergeant's Insignia x 30 (+66 for talent)

Lieutenant's Insignia x 36 (+93 for talent)

It can also be purchased from Paimon's Bargains by exchanging Stardust and Starglitter.

5) Ballad talent books

Philosophies of Ballad (Image via HoYoverse)

Every Genshin Impact character needs talent books to elevate their skill levels. Like most in-game items, they also have three different rarities. The total amount required to get all three of Mika's skills to level 10 is:

Teachings of Ballad x 9

Guide to Ballad x 63

Philosophies of Ballad x 114

Ballad books can only be obtained from the Forsaken Rift on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

6) Mirror of Mushin

Mirror of Mushin by Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirror of Mushin is a talent level-up material. Unlike the books, it can only be farmed once a week by challenging the Trounce Domain, Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. Genshin Impact players must note that this weekly boss can only be unlocked after completing Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V quest 'Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies'.

A total of 18 Mirror of Mushins will be needed to level up Mika's talents to 10.

