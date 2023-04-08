Genshin Impact has a mini-game called Genius Invokation TCG, where players can challenge several NPCs and other gamers to a duel. This way, they can also acquire cards of their favorite characters and win exciting rewards, such as Primogems. HoYoverse has officially announced that it will release three new TCG entity items in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

Based on an official Twitter post from the developers, the new additions are Kamisato Ayato, Tighnari, and Arataki Itto. Genshin Impact fans will be able to obtain their cards by inviting these entities to a duel in The Cat's Tail. Here's everything fans need to know about the fresh batch of Genius Ivokation TCG items.

Genshin Impact 3.6 will release three new character cards in Genius Invokation TCG

1) Ayato's character card

Ayato's skills and talent card (Image via Genshin Impact)

Using the Ayato card's Normal Attack will deal two physical damage to an opponent in TCG. This move will require one Hydro and two random elemental dice. Meanwhile, his Elemental Skill will consume three Hydro dice and deal two Hydro DMG. Additionally, upon casting it, he will enter the Takimeguri Kanka state, which will increase his Normal Attack damage by one and convert his Physical DMG to Hydro DMG.

Ayato's Elemental Burst will cost three Hydro dice to deal three Hydro DMG and summon one Garden of Purity, which will inflict two Hydro DMG at the end of each round. Furthermore, it will increase all characters' Normal Attack damage by one.

Ayato's Talent Card is called Kyouka Fuushi, which will cost three Hydro dice. Using it will trigger the Takimeguri Kanka state's effect and deal one additional damage to enemies with HP equal to or less than six.

2) Itto's character card

Itto's skills and talent card (Image via Genshin Impact)

Itto will deal two Physical DMG through his Normal Attack Fight Club Legend, which will require one Geo and two random elemental dice. His Elemental Skill will cost three Geo dice, do one Geo DMG, and summon Ushi — which will decrease the damage taken by one. Additionally, when this ability is used, Itto will gain Superlative Superstrength status, which will increase his Charged Attack damage by one. This effect can be stacked up to three times.

When his Elemental Burst is cast, he will consume three Geo dice and inflict five Geo DMG. Furthermore, he will also gain Raging Oni King status, which will increase his Normal Attack damage by two and transform his Physical DMG to Geo DMG for two rounds. He will also gain a stack of Superlative Superstrength when his Elemental Burst is cast.

Lastly, Itto's Talent Card will allow him to immediately use Fight Club Legend at the cost of one Geo and two random dice. Also, if he uses his Normal Attack for the second or more times in a single round and triggers the Superlative Superstrength status, he will deal one additional damage.

3) Tighnari's character card

Tighnari's skills and talent card (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tighnari's character card will consume one Dendro and two random elemental dice to use his Normal Attack, Khanda Barrier-Buster, which will cause two Physical DMG. His Elemental Skill, Vijnana-Phala Mine, will require three Dendro dice to deal two Dendro DMG.

Upon using this ability, Tighnari will also gain Vijnana Suffusion status, which will convert his Physical DMG to Dendro DMG. Additionally, once his Skill DMG has been finalized, it will summon one Clusterbloom Arrow, which will deal one Dendro DMG at the phase's end in Invokation TCG.

The Elemental Burst of Tighnari's card, Fashioner's Tanglevine Shaft, will consume three Dendor dice and cause four Dendro DMG, as well as one Piercing DMG, to all enemies on standby. Meanwhile, his talent item will cost four Dendro dice and allow him to immediately use his Elemental Skill and consume one less random elemental dice to cast his Charged Attacks.

