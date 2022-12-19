Genius Invokation is a new trading card game feature in Genshin Impact 3.3. Players can have fun by challenging several NPCs to a duel or engaging in a PvP battle with their friends.

To start a duel, they must collect three character cards to form a team and 30 action cards to complete the deck. More features and rewards can be unlocked as the player's level increases.

Reaching level 4 in Genius Invokation unlocks the Co-Op PvP feature that lets players battle each other in a duel. PvP TCG has become really popular among fans as they battle it out with their best cards and try to outsmart their opponents.

Get the best Genius Invokation TCG character cards using Match Invitation Letters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact rewards every player with four free TCG character cards - Diluc, Kaeya, Sucrose, and Fischl, for completing the tutorial quest. However, like action cards, other character cards cannot be bought from the TCG shop.

As of Genshin Impact 3.3, the only way to obtain more character cards is by inviting a character and defeating them in a duel. To invite someone, players must first increase their level to get a Match Invitation Letter or buy the same from the TCG shop with Lucky Coins and interact with the bulletin board in The Cat’s Tail.

It is recommended to choose the characters very carefully due to the limited number of Match Invitation Letters.

3 best character cards to get in Genius Invokation TCG

While players are free to pick and choose their favorite characters to form a deck, these are some recommendations for the best options in Genius Invokation TCG based on skill and passive talent.

1) Kamisato Ayaka

The Cryo Princess of Genshin Impact once again proved why she has earned the moniker from all the fans. Similar to her playstyle in the standard game, her gameplay in TCG is focused on applying Cryo to enemies and freezing them, or even melting, depending on the team.

Her passive talent, Kamisato Art: Senho, infuses her normal attacks with Cryo when she is switched in as the active card. This lets her apply the status effect instantly on enemies.

2) Mona

Mona is one of the best Hydro supports in both the regular Genshin Impact game as well as TCG. As she is a Catalyst user, all her attacks are Hydro based, which enables her to cause many effect-based reactions like freeze and vaporize.

Her Elemental Skill summons one reflection, which lets her apply Hydro to the enemy even when she is not the active card.

Mona’s passive talent, Illusory Torrent, is one of the best passives in Genius Invokation TCG. When a player performs a switch action when Mona is an active character, it is considered a fast action instead of a combat action (once per round) due to her passive. Additionally, it allows the player to continue their turn.

This makes Mona one of the strongest cards to have on the team.

3) Keqing

Keqing has recently gained popularity due to her Electro reactions with Dendro. This has made her a very good DPS in Genshin Impact, and she seems to be doing great in the new TCG as well.

Her Elemental Skill deals decent single-target damage to enemies and it creates one special card, Lightning Stiletto. It can be used even when she is on standby for an immediate switch to cause Electro reaction damage.

While she does not possess any passive talent like the previous two, she can, however, deal AoE damage to all the opposing enemies with her strong burst. If her enemy is affected by other elements like Dendro or Pyro, she can deal even higher damage from her burst.

