Genshin Impact 3.7 redeem codes: New Primogem rewards and expiry time

Genshin Impact premiered the 3.7 Special Program, Duel! The Summoner's Summit, on their official Twitch channel today. Players from around the globe tuned in to watch the officials reveal juicy details about the content planned for the upcoming patch. Reliable leakers had disclosed some of this information beforehand. Kirara's showcase, rerun banner reveals, and a sneak-peek of upcoming events were the main highlights of the show.

As is the tradition with Special Programs, officials distributed three redeem codes during the interval. Players can claim them in Genshin Impact to obtain free Primogems and other rewards.

Here is everything players need to know about the 3.7 livestream codes, their expiry date, and how to redeem them.

New redeem codes from Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream

Official artwork for 3.7 livestream. (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the redemption codes distributed during the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program:

XT82F8JZS4TR - 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

- 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores 2SRKFQ2YSMVV - 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits

- 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wits 5A92W9JZBLCH - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

Claiming all three will grant players 300 Primogems and other exciting rewards for free. These are time-sensitive codes and will expire within 24 hours. So, Genshin Impact players are advised to claim them without delay to get the free Primogems before the codes become invalid.

How to claim redeem codes from 3.7 Special Program

Currently, there are two different methods for players to claim redeem codes in the game.

Official site

In-game "redeem" feature

The process is similar in both cases, so it ultimately boils down to your convenience.

Official site

Official site. (Image via HoYoverse)

Officials have created a dedicated site for redeeming codes. This method is great for when players want to claim codes without having to open the game. They will, however, need a HoYoverse account linked to their game.

Visit Genshin Impact official website.

Cilck on Redeem option.

Official redemption site will open in a new page.

Log in to your HoYoverse account and select the correct server to find your account username.

Input the redeem codes in the prompt box and select "Redeem" button.

In-game "Redeem" feature

Redeem while playing the game (Image via HoYoverse)

There is also a pre-built redeem feature in game settings. To claim the 3.7 livestream codes, follow these steps:

Go to in-game settings from Paimon Menu.

Look for Account settings and click on it.

Select the Redeem Code option.

Enter the codes and click on Exchange to claim them.

Repeat the last step as required.

If players cannot access the official site or already have the game open, this method is quite quick and easy.

