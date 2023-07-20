Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase 2: Events schedule, next banners, characters, and weapons announced

Genshin Impact's 3.8 patch is nearing its end, with the Phase 2 announcements underway. HoYoverse has officially revealed the upcoming banners and events schedule for the second half of this patch. With the main event of this update all wrapped up, players might be wondering what's in store for them. The 3.8 update will mark the end of the Sumeru storyline, making way for the new Fontaine region as the crux of the narrative.

As expected from the leaks, Kokomi and Wanderer will be the last featured 5-star units of the Sumeru saga. With every other Sumeru character having received a rerun before the arrival of the 4.0 update, it's only natural for Wanderer to appear.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase 2 events

Genshin Impact's official Twitter account has revealed what players can expect in the second half of patch 3.8. These events can be completed to obtain Primogems and other in-game rewards, such as ascension and level-up mats, alongside some Mora.

The schedule for Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase 2 events is listed below:

Perilous Expedition: From July 27, 2023 - August 7, 2023.

Shared Sight: From August 3, 2023 - August 14, 2023.

Overflowing Mastery: August 7, 2023 - August 14, 2023.

Kaeya's Hangout Quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaeya's Hangout Quest will also become available to players starting July 25, 2023. They will obtain 60 Primogems by completing all endings of the hangout quest.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase 2 character and weapon banner

As rumored in the previous leaks, the featured 5-star character during the second half of update 3.8 will be Kokomi (Hydro) and Wanderer (Anemo). Their banners will also feature Yanfei (Pyro), Rosaria (Cryo), and Faruzan (Anemo) as the featured 4-star characters.

All three characters are compatible with 5 stars and can be used as an effective team during the early game. Wanderer is an immensely strong and enjoyable DPS in the game, while Kokomi is arguably the best healer with a strong meta presence. Those looking to spend on these characters might also prefer the best constellations for these characters. Aside from C6, C2 is the best constellation of the Wanderer, while Kokomi works with C4 and C6.

The featured 5-star weapons will be Everlasting Moonglow and Tulaytulla's Remembrance, the signature options of Kokomi and Wanderer, respectively. The banner will also include Wine and Song (Catalyst), The Bell (Claymore), Favonius Bow (Bow), Lion's Roar (Sword), and Dragon's Bane (Polearm) as the available 4-star weapons.