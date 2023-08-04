Genshin Impact 4.0 Redeem codes: August 2023 Fontaine announcement rewards

Genshin Impact fans were treated with the highly anticipated 4.0 Special Program on the game's official Twitch channel on August 4, 2023. The "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" livestream revealed the upcoming Fontaine region and its brand-new content. The whole premiere was jam-packed with exciting announcements, exclusive reveals, and upcoming banners.

One of the major livestream highlights is also the three new redemption codes shared by officials. Keep in mind that these are time-sensitive codes and will expire within 24 hours of release, so act quickly to claim them. The article will cover everything you need to know about the new August 2023 codes and how to get them in Genshin Impact.

Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "3BRLL59ZCZKD"

Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "WA845MQHUHKH"

Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 "ZT8MLL8GCYKM"



As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, a Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Programme, was recently broadcast live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. Several announcements were made by the developers, revealing upcoming content for the version 4.0 update.

Officials also distributed three redemption codes, which players can use to obtain free Primogems and exciting in-game rewards. The following are the 4.0 livestream redeem codes:

3BRLL59ZCZKD - 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore WA845MQHUHKH - 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit

- 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's Wit ZT8MLL8GCYKM - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

It is recommended that players claim these redemption codes as soon as possible in order to receive 300 Primogems for free. These will be valid for 24 hours following their release in the 4.0 livestream. As a result, you have until August 5, 2023, to claim the rewards.

Newer players can also try other codes such as GENSHINGIFT and NS92PG6DB52M for additional rewards, such as 110 Primogems and more.

How to claim August 2023 codes in Genshin Impact?

There are two methods to claim the new August 2023 livestream codes. Both are fairly simple to use and take about the same amount of time to complete.

Official Website

Method 1: Dedicated Website (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have a dedicated site made for redeeming codes. Do note that players need a HoYoverse account to use the redemption site. Follow these steps once you have logged in:

Select the correct server details.

Verify correct character nicknames.

Fill in the redemption codes and hit redeem button.

Make sure the HoYoverse account is also linked to the in-game account for this method to work.

In-game Feature

Method 2: In-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can find the in-game redeem feature located in account settings. The process is quick and easy, with having to log in to the game as the only downside.

Irrespective of which methods are used, successfully claiming the codes will send the rewards to the in-game mailbox directly.