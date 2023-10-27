Genshin Impact 4.2 banner order: Furina, Baizhu, reruns and 4-star characters revealed

The banner order of the Genshin Impact 4.2 update was officially confirmed by the French, German, and Italian PlayStation Blog overviews for the patch. For those who missed the posts before they were taken down, this article will summarize everything stated there. Furina and Baizhu were said to be summonable in the first half alongside Charlotte, a featured 4-star character. Cyno and Ayato reruns were also confirmed for the second half. While the other featured 4-star characters were left off of these blog posts, some fairly recent Genshin Impact 4.2 banner leaks provide more context on that front.

Genshin Impact 4.2 banner news: Furina debut, 5-star character reruns, and featured 4-stars

Expand Tweet

This Tweet uses a screencap of the recent French PlayStation Blog post about Genshin Impact 4.2 before it ended up getting taken down. It translates to the following according to Google Translate:

"In addition to Furina and Charlotte, Baizhu will make his comeback in the first half of these wish events, followed by Cyno and Ayato Kamisato."

That means the banner phases should be as follows:

1st Phase: Furina + Baizhu (Charlotte is a featured 4-star on both banners)

Furina + Baizhu (Charlotte is a featured 4-star on both banners) 2nd Phase: Cyno and Ayato

Genshin Impact 4.2 was also confirmed to launch on November 8, 2023, which means Furina and Baizhu's Wishes should become active on that day.

Leaks about the other featured 4-star characters

Expand Tweet

According to hxg_diluc and Full Stop Chan's leaks, the featured 4-star characters for each banner are as follows:

Charlotte, Beidou, and Collei

Kuki Shinobu, Xiangling, and Kirara

It is worth noting that this leak is much older than the recent news post by the European PlayStation Blogs that featured the same 5-star characters listed here. Thus, there is a good chance that hxg_diluc and Full Stop Chan's leaks could be accurate.

Note: The next section will contain gameplay leaks about the new characters. If you don't wish to be spoiled, then don't scroll below.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks

Since there is still no news of the rescheduled Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream after it was postponed, there is little official information about Furina and Charlotte's kits. However, there is no shortage of leaks that showcase their abilities. The video shown above features Furina's gameplay mechanics.

The Hydro Archon is incredibly complicated as a 5-star Hydro Sword user, but players should know the following things:

Arkhe Alignment: She has both Ousia and Pneuma. She can switch Arkhe alignment with her Charged Attack.

She has both Ousia and Pneuma. She can switch Arkhe alignment with her Charged Attack. Elemental Skill: Her Elemental Skill summons some Hydro-based creatures who can deal damage to foes in Ousia or heal allies in Pneuma.

Her Elemental Skill summons some Hydro-based creatures who can deal damage to foes in Ousia or heal allies in Pneuma. Elemental Burst: Her Elemental Burst deals Hydro DMG and can buff allies' incoming healing or outgoing damage, based on how often their HP changes.

Note that her abilities scale off her Max HP.

Similarly, this video shows off Charlotte's abilities. She is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst whose Elemental Skill primarily focuses on Cryo damage. Her Elemental Burst also deals Cryo damage. Additionally, it can also heal allies scaling off Charlotte's ATK stat.

Travelers should see more about these videos once the official Genshin Impact 4.2 Special Program finally airs. Both Furina and Charlotte are scheduled to be playable on November 8, 2023, so players won't have to wait long to finally play as them (assuming no further delays occur).

Poll : Which banner are you prioritizing? Furina's Baizhu's 4 votes