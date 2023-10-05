Genshin Impact Furina and Charlotte leaks showcase on-field gameplay against enemies

With the ongoing update in Genshin Impact introducing two new characters from Fontaine, the community is excited for the Hydro Archon to become playable. Much to the community's excitement, the 4.2 update has another character scheduled for release, Charlotte. Thankfully, there are gameplay videos that showcase both characters against different enemies, giving everyone an idea of their kit.

Both Furina and Charlotte will be featured in limited banners in approximately a month and now is a good time to become acquainted with both their gameplay loop and other features.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take all the information provided with a grain of salt.

Furina gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.2

While the Genshin Impact community has a fair idea of Furina's kit as a playable unit, it is important to see how she performs against active enemies. To summarize the Hydro Archon's kit, she summons three different entities on the field, increasing her allies' Hydro Damage, managing health, as well as providing heals.

A full description of Furina's kit can be found within this article, helping leaders to put two together and understand the following gameplay better.

The aforementioned leak showcases Furina going against Jadeplume Terrorshroom, where her summons are eating away the character's health to boost their own outgoing Hydro damage. Upon casting her burst, she gains a unique buff in stacks, increasing any incoming healing and damage for nearby allies.

An additional leak shows her in action alongside her second Constellation, which is meant to infuse Furina's attacks with Hydro. Since the original data mined information has been deleted, readers can open the Reddit link and head to Imgur's site to view Furina's C2 gameplay.

The exact time frame for Furina's release in 4.2 remains unknown.

Charlotte gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.2

Charlotte also relies on healing her allies, with the added benefit of dealing Cryo damage to enemies. Readers can refer to this article for an idea of how Charlotte's abilities will work, including her passives and Constellations.

The following post showcases her skills in action against Hilichurl, where Charlotte is seen to be performing her attacks, skill, and burst. Charlotte's normal attack animations refer to her role as a journalist in Fontaine, amusing a lot of players ahead of her release.