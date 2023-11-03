Genshin Impact 4.2 characters: Furina, Charlotte, Baizhu, and Cyno release countdowns

The official confirmations regarding Genshin Impact 4.2 banners are finally here, with multiple characters ready to appear in the limited banners. The Hydro Archon will be accompanying Fontaine's very own leading journalist, Charlotte, alongside reruns including Baizhu, Ayato, and Cyno. All of them are scheduled for both phases in the same update.

The v4.2 is expected to go live starting November 8, 2023, following the usual 21-day runtime on each phase. Aside from the characters, players will be getting the conclusion to the Fontaine's Archon quest, a brand-new location, monsters, and a lot more.

Readers will find the countdown until the release of the upcoming characters in each phase, alongside the release dates and times.

Furina and Charlotte release countdown for Genshin Impact 4.2

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 4.2 is scheduled for November 8, 2023. The release times, however, will remain the same for almost all regions. Before the countdown, below is a list of all timezones for Furina and Charlotte's release,

PDT (UTC -7) : 8:00 pm (November 7)

: 8:00 pm (November 7) MDT (UTC -6) : 9:00 pm (November 7)

: 9:00 pm (November 7) CDT (UTC -5) : 10:00 pm (November 7)

: 10:00 pm (November 7) EDT (UTC -4) : 11:00 pm (November 7)

: 11:00 pm (November 7) BST (UTC +1) : 4:00 am (November 8)

: 4:00 am (November 8) CEST (UTC +2) : 5:00 am (November 8)

: 5:00 am (November 8) MSK (UTC +3) : 6:00 am (November 8)

: 6:00 am (November 8) IST (UTC +5:30) : 8:30 am (November 8)

: 8:30 am (November 8) CST (UTC +8) : 11:00 am (November 8)

: 11:00 am (November 8) JST (UTC +9) : 12:00 pm (November 8)

: 12:00 pm (November 8) NZST (UTC +12): 3:00 pm (November 8)

Furina and Baizhu banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The following is a countdown that players worldwide can refer to based on the regions they are in:

Alongside Furina, Baizhu, and Charlotte, the two other 4-stars will be Beidou and Collei. Their runtime can be expected from November 8 to 29, until the second phase starts.

Cyno and Ayato release countdowns for Genshin Impact 4.2

Cyno and Ayato will be arriving in the second phase of the update, starting on November 29. Note that the release times of the banners in the second half of any update differ between SEAS, Americas, and Europe. There is approximately a 7-hour difference between a SEAS and Europe. Banner always arrives seven hours later in the Europe servers, compared to the SEAS.

Event banner with Cyno and Ayato (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, after the Genshin Impact banners appear in Europe, the American servers will have a further delay of six hours. The following is a countdown that will help readers keep track of the release times regardless of the time zones they are in:

See here for a list of release times in a few major regions:

India: 3:30 pm

Indonesia: 5:00 pm

Philippines: 6:00 pm

UK: 6:00 pm

US: 7:00 pm

The 4-star characters in the second half include Xiangling, Kirara, and Kuki Shinobu.