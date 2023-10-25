Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream countdown

The Genshin Impact community is buzzing with excitement as players await the release of the version 4.2 update. While official details and a release date have yet to be verified, HoYoverse has already fueled the embers of anticipation with a recent Twitter announcement. The 4.2 Special Program has been officially announced, putting all fans on the edge of their seats.

Everyone has their eyes on the upcoming livestream, expecting intriguing details about fresh new content, characters, events, and many more. Interested individuals can see all the action live on Genshin Impact's Twitch or YouTube channels. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the 4.2 Special Program, including a universal countdown to track the start of the livestream.

Note: Genshin Impact’s 4.2 Special Program livestream has been postponed as China mourns the demise of Li Keqiang, the former Premier of the PRC. This article will be updated with the new schedule when an official statement reveals the same.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Livestream details and countdown

The highly anticipated 4.2 Special Program, Masquerade of the Guilty, has been officially announced by Genshin Impact. Scheduled for October 27, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC-4), players can tune in on the game's official Twitch channel to watch the live premiere.

The same broadcast will be repeated at 9:00 am (UTC-4) on the official YouTube channel. Players may struggle to understand because the official timing in the notifications is in the UTC-4 timezone.

Refer to this countdown for assistance to determine the start time of the 4.2 Special Program:

Do note that his countdown is based on Genshin Impact's official announcement and is intended to assist players in tracking the livestream premiere. Those who want to watch to watch it on YouTube can add an hour to the countdown.

Genshin Impact 4.2 redeem codes

The previous livestream redeem code (Image via HoYoverse)

During the 4.2 livestream, HoYoverse developers will distribute three free redemption codes. These will be given out at regular intervals throughout the program. Each code can be claimed via the official redemption website or the in-game redeem feature to obtain a total of 300 Primogems.

Keep in mind that these codes are time-limited and will expire 24 hours after they are released. Hence, players should claim them as soon as possible upon the codes' release.

Expected announcements

Those who follow the reliable leakers must already know what to expect from the Special Program. For those who are unfamiliar, here is a quick overview:

New Fontaine Expansion

New Characters (5-star & 4-star)

New & Rerun Events

QoL changes, and many more.

After the release of version 4.1 update, numerous leaks of the upcoming patch and its content have been circulating in the community. Let's not forget that the major highlight of the 4.2 banners will be the debut of Hydro Archon Focalor, which is rumored to have a unique toggleable pneuma/ousia alignment.