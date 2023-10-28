Genshin Impact 4.2 postponed livestream countdown

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Special Program livestream for Genshin Impact's 4.2 update was recently postponed. Originally scheduled for October 27, 2023, the livestream will premiere on November 3, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC -4). HoYoverse will provide a brief about the contents of the upcoming update and release three exclusive redeem codes rewarding Primogems during the event.

While HoYoverse is yet to confirm the revised dates, WorldImpact, a reliable leaker in the community, revealed the new time and date for the version 4.2 livestream.

Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream new date and time revealed

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact's 4.2 Special Program livestream was recently postponed to pay respects to the passing of Le Keqiang, former Premier of the People's Republic of China. Although the event was scheduled for October 27, 2023, HoYoverse mentioned that it will not take place and a revised date will soon be released.

Recently, WorldImpact posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new date for the 4.2 Special Program livestream might be November 3, 2023. The program will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel at 8 am (UTC-4) and will later be telecasted on the YouTube channel at 9 am (UTC-4).

A countdown for the Genshin Impact's 4.2 livestream is provided below for fans to keep track of its release date and time.

Players can also refer to the following list to know about the livestream's date and timings in different regions:

Eastern Time - November 3 at 8:00 am

- November 3 at 8:00 am Australian Central Time - November 3 at 10:00 pm

- November 3 at 10:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - November 3 at 11:00 pm

- November 3 at 11:00 pm UTC Time - November 3 at 12:00 pm

- November 3 at 12:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - November 3 at 12:00 pm

November 3 at 12:00 pm Western European Time - November 3 at 12:00 pm

- November 3 at 12:00 pm Central European Time - November 3 at 2:00 pm

- November 3 at 2:00 pm Indian Standard Time - November 3 at 5:30 pm

- November 3 at 5:30 pm Central Time - November 3 at 7:00 am

November 3 at 7:00 am Japan Standard Time - November 3 at 9:00 pm

- November 3 at 9:00 pm Korean Standard Time - November 3 at 9:00 pm

The livestream is expected to reveal a lot of information about the forthcoming 4.2 update. It will cover new characters, weapons, events, map expansion, and more. Version 4.2 will also see the conclusion of Fontaine's chapter of Archon Quest in Genshin Impact.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.