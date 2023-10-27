Everything new in Genshin Impact 4.2 update

Genshin Impact 4.2 is all set to be released on November 8, 2023, following the scheduled maintenance downtime. The Hydro Archon is ready to grace everyone with her presence alongside a familiar face in the form of Charlotte. The community is also excited to witness the final story of the Fontaine arc, featuring Furina, Neuvillette, and more.

Readers will find everything scheduled for the update below, including the events, characters, and the new location. The update has been titled "Masquerade of the Guilty," something that was teased way back in 2020.

To summarize the content stored for 4.2, players can expect two new characters alongside three reruns, new locations, events, monsters, and a lot more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on PlayStation France's now-deleted blog post.

Genshin Impact 4.2 update contents: New location, Furina, reruns, events, and more

1) New location and monsters

Genshin Impact 4.2 will be introducing new locations. Players will most likely see two new Statues alongside approximately 20 Teleport Waypoints. Typically, there will be countless chests and hidden puzzles for additional Primogems, allowing players to save up for newer characters.

The names of the new locations are known to be Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region. Additionally, one of the oldest towers in the Deadlands, visible from afar in the previous updates, will become accessible in 4.2. Lastly, it seems that HoYoverse will also deploy the final piece in "The Adventure of Narzissenkreuz" in World Quest.

Most of the monsters within these new locations will include a bunch of trash mobs alongside a field boss for Furina's ascension materials. Here's a list of all significant monsters scheduled for 4.2:

Narwhal Stellavore (weekly trounce domain)

Tulpa Hydro (field boss)

Ptakhur (mini field boss)

2) Banners

As mentioned earlier, players will find the Hydro Archon and Charlotte as new characters in 4.2, with three reruns. Here is a list of all banners in both phases, along with the respective 4-stars:

First phase: Furina (new) and Baizhu (rerun) as 5 stars. Charlotte (new), Beidou, and Collei as 4 stars.

Furina (new) and Baizhu (rerun) as 5 stars. Charlotte (new), Beidou, and Collei as 4 stars. Second phase: Ayato and Cyno (both reruns) as 5 stars. Xiangling, Kirara, and Kuki Shinobu as 4 stars.

Regarding the new characters, it is important to note that Furina will be a 5-star Sword unit with a Hydro element, alongside Charlotte, being a rare case of a 4-star Cryo Catalyst user.

3) Events

The new regions of Erinnyes will bring in a unique event tied to it as well. Genshin Impact players will need to team up with Freminet and deal with "Devilautins." The main objective of this event is to collect materials, upgrade Freminet's penguin, and defeat enemies.

Other events are as follows:

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy

Fontaine photography event

Additional details on events will be revealed with Genshin Impact's official livestream at a later date.