Genshin Impact Freminet birthday: Gifts, mail, and official art

Genshin Impact's Freminet was born on September 24. That means players who log in on that day will receive his birthday mail. This article will specifically focus on his 2023 letter and accompanying gifts. Some official art has also been made in the usual chibi style. Note that you do not need to own this character to receive his mail. All that matters is that you log in on September 24, 2023.

It is worth noting that you must log in by that date according to the server's time. That means American players will get this letter much later than those in the European and Asian servers. A copy of that mail will be provided below for the reader's convenience.

Freminet's birthday mail in Genshin Impact

Here is his letter to the player on September 24, 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon logging in on September 24, 2023, you should receive a letter from Freminet titled "Sharing..." The gist of this mail states that Lyney and Lynette made a cake for him with various fruits. No slice of the cake was provided to the player, much to the deep-sea diver's disappointment.

So, he decided to bring the whole thing over to the Traveler. He says that in the letter, but the rewards of the mail have nothing to do with cake. Still, he wishes to be the player's friend and offers to walk with the Traveler at night next to the sea.

Some players love this kind of flavor text, so remember that it will be saved in the Gift Mail Box if you wish to reread it in the future.

Rewards

This is his signature dish (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards for Freminet's birthday mail in Genshin Impact for September 24, 2023, include the following:

10x Romaritime Flower

1x "Seabird's Sojourn"

Romaritime Flowers are used for this character's Ascension Materials, so if you didn't collect all 168, then this gift of ten Romaritime Flowers could be handy. Similarly, any future character who uses this item could benefit from this freebie.

"Seabird's Sojourn" is Freminet's signature recipe in Genshin Impact. It just heals an ally of 34% of their Max HP and lets them recover an additional 980 HP every five seconds for half a minute. If you don't own this character, this mail is the only way you'll get this dish.

Official art

Expand Tweet

The chibi official art for Freminet's birthday on September 24, 2023, can be seen above. He appears shy and is blushing next to the Hydro Traveler while Paimon talks about a wind-up Blubberbeast. This art is quite amusing, especially since this character seems to value the Traveler's time in his birthday mail.

There will be a more complex official art posted around 9 pm (PT) on September 23, 2023. Those who prefer that kind of artwork would have to wait until then. In the meantime, Genshin Impact players should know that a plethora of fan art is being made and posted on social media.

For example, X users are using #フレミネ生誕祭2023 or #Freminet to celebrate this character's birthday. If you enjoy high-quality fan art, make sure to check those hashtags on X, formerly Twitter.

