Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Ayato rerun date and second-half banner countdown

The Genshin Impact community has been busy as the recent release of a major update to the 4.0 era introduced new characters and locations, with multiple new sources of Primogems and quests for everyone to explore. However, with a live service title such as this, the vast player base always remains on their toes regarding future content.

A few leaks seem to be helping the case of the excited players, as the information regarding upcoming limited banners is out in the open. While the Hydro Archon's arrival is almost guaranteed based on the past updates, the remaining three 5-stars will be getting their reruns throughout the 4.2 update.

With the release date for Genshin Impact 4.2 being scheduled for November 8, 2023, the second half can be expected on November 29, 2023, alongside Ayato and Cyno.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors subject to change. Readers should take every leak mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Ayato rerun date in Genshin Impact 4.2

As mentioned earlier, the v4.2 update is scheduled for release on November 8, 2023. Thus, according to the usual runtime for each phase, the second half will be going live on November 29, following the banners of Furina and Baizhu in the first half. Here is a brief list of every time zone for Ayato's release regarding time and date:

India : 3:30 pm (November 29).

: 3:30 pm (November 29). Indonesia : 5:00 pm (November 29)

: 5:00 pm (November 29) Philippines : 6:00 pm (November 29)

: 6:00 pm (November 29) UK : 6:00 pm (November 29)

: 6:00 pm (November 29) US: 7:00 pm (November 29)

The following post includes the characters scheduled for the first half of the 4.2 update, with Furina and Baizhu as 5 stars, alongside Charlotte, Beidou, and Collei as 4-star units.

It should be noted that Cyno will be another character getting his rerun alongside Ayato in the second half.

Countdown until Genshin Impact 4.2 second half

The second half banner doesn't usually follow maintenance or downtime, unlike the first half of an update. Hence, it is important to keep track of the exact time of release for the characters in the second half. The following is a countdown to help players understand the release time for Ayato, Cyno, and the second half of the 4.2 update for all regions:

The 4.2 update also has a brand new location for explorers looking to chip in more rewards and lore pieces. The story of Fontaine doesn't seem to be over, with the possible final act scheduled with the upcoming update.