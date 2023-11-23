Genshin Impact 4.2 second-half banners schedule: Cyno, Ayato, 4-stars, and weapons revealed

The second phase of Genshin Impact version 4.2 will begin on November 28, 2023. It was confirmed during the livestream that Cyno and Ayato would be getting a rerun in this upcoming half. Needless to say, their signature weapons will also be returning with them and will be featured on the Epitome Invocation Event Wish. HoYoverse has also revealed all the 4-star units and weapons that will be receiving major drop-rate boosts in the second phase.

Travelers can find everything they need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 second-half banners in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Phase II banners revealed

Character Event Wishes

As previously mentioned, phase two of the Genshin Impact 4.2 update will begin on November 28, 2023. HoYoverse has revealed all the characters that will be featured on the banners during this period, so travelers can plan ahead of time if they wish to pull these units or not. Here is a complete list:

Cyno (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Ayato Kamisato (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kirara (4-star Dendro)

(4-star Dendro) Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Xiangling (4-star Pyro)

Both Ayato and Cyno will be in the second half of version 4.2, and interestingly, this will be the second rerun for both of them. They are decent main DPS units and are good at what they do. The other three characters are 4-star, and they are really good as well.

Kirara is a great Dendro support and provides a decent shield. Meanwhile, Xiangling and Kuki Shinobu are two of the best 4-star characters in the game. The former is one of the best Pyro sub-DPS, and the latter is an amazing Electro support healer in many Dendro teams.

The banners will last 21 days, until December 19, 2023. Getting any of these characters wouldn't be a loss.

Weapon Event Wish

Version 4.2 Weapon Event Wish (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a complete list of all the items that will receive a major drop-rate boost on the weapon banner in Genshin Impact version 4.2:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Haran Geppaku Futsu (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)

Both Haran Geppaku Futsu and the Staff of the Scarlet Sands are CRIT Rate sub-stat weapons and have good passives. They are really amazing weapons for most on-field DPS in the game, and it is a good opportunity for players to obtain them.

At the same time, the 4-star weapon lineup also looks solid. The Favonius series is amazing for support units since they provide a ton of Energy Recharge. Meanwhile, the Lion's Roar and The Widsith are good options for on-field DPS. Naturally, this Weapon Event Wish will also last only 21 days.