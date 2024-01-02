Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches event: Ancient Iron coins, objectives, and free Seelie guide

A new event called the Lost Riches has begun in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 update. During the event, Travelers must look for treasure chests in several locations with the help of a Treasure-Seeking Seelie. Opening these chests will reward players with Primogems, Mora, and Ancient Iron Coins, which can be used to exchange several in-game items and even more Primogems from the event shop.

In addition, once Travelers have found all the treasures, they can obtain one Mini Seelie pet. Here's everything players need to know about the new Lost Riches event in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update.

How to play the Lost Riches event and obtain a Mini Seelie pet in Genshin Impact 4.3

Expand Tweet

The new Lost Riches event in Genshin Impact version 4.3 will be available until January 15, 2024. Players must at least be Adventure Rank 20 to participate in it and have unlocked any Statue of The Seven in Fontaine.

Ulman will mark the locations of new treasure areas each day (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event, Travelers must meet Ulman in Fontaine and borrow his Treasure Book, in which he has marked the locations of the treasure chests.

Players must follow the map to reach the area where the chest is buried and locate it using the help of the Treasure-Seeking Seelie. Ulman will mark the location of a new area each day for six treasure areas.

Equip the Seelie and help it gain vitality by absorbing energy (Image via HoYoverse)

After reaching the treasure area, Genshin Impact players must equip the Treasure-Seeking Seelie and summon it. Doing so will mark the locations of all the energy emissions in the area on the minimap.

Travelers must go to these areas and let the Seelie absorb the energy to restore its vitality. For every three instances of energy absorbed, the Seelie will mark the location of a treasure chest.

Dig the treasure to get Primogems and Ancient Iron Coins (Image via HoYoverse)

After finding the exact location of the treasure, dig in to find a chest and collect the Primogems and Ancient Iron Coins within.

How to use Ancient Iron Coins

Trade Ancient Iron Coins for a pet Seelie (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can obtain several in-game items by exchanging the Ancient Iron Coins, such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and a few weapon ascension materials.

Additionally, players can trade one Mini Seelie from the event shop after collecting all the treasure chests in the Lost Riches event. Note that once Travelers have exchanged a pet, they cannot purchase another one.

For more such guides, follow Sportskeeda.