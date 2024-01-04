Genshin Impact 4.3 Raiden Shogun banner: Release date, official 4-stars, and countdowns

HoYoverse has released the complete Event Wish lineup for the second phase of the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 update. The second half of the patch will feature Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya rerun banners, along with three other 4-star characters, including the newest playable unit, Chevreuse. Needless to say, the signature weapons of both 5-star characters will also return on the Weapon Event Wish.

This article will cover all the 4-star characters that will be featured on Raiden Shogun's banner and their exact release date and time. Genshin Impact players can also find countdowns that show the time left until her banner drops on all three major servers below.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II complete Raiden Shogun banner lineup

Here is a list of all the 4-star characters that will be featured on Raiden Shogun's banner in the second half of the Genshin Impact 4.3 update:

Chevreuse (Pyro Polearm)

(Pyro Polearm) Kujou Sara (Electro Bow)

(Electro Bow) Bennett (Pyro Sword)

Bennett is one of the best support units in the game, and Kujou Sara is an amazing support for Raiden Shogun in a Hypercarry team. Meanwhile, Chevreuse is a new playable Pyro character who looks good in an Overloaded team comp with just Pyro and Electro characters in the party.

The weapon banner in version 4.3, phase two, is also pretty decent overall. Here are all the items that will be featured on Epitome Invocation Event Wish:

Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Thundering Pulse (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Rust (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Wavebreaker's Fin (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Rainslasher (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Eye of Perception (4-star Catalyst)

Besides the 5-star options, Wavebreaker's Fin and Favonius Sword are two of the best 4-star weapons in the game. It is worth adding that the former is a limited item, so it is also a good chance for Genshin Impact players to pull it before it is gone again.

Countdown to Raiden Shogun's banner for each region

The second phase Event Wishes will be released on January 9, 2024. However, the exact timings will differ for each server because of the time zones. Thus, here are countdowns that show the time left until Raiden Shogun's banner is released in all three major Genshin Impact servers:

Raiden Shogun's banner will be released first on the Asian server, but this means that her banner will end on this server before others as well. The Electro Archon's banner will be available in the EU server seven hours after her release in Asia. NA will be the last to get Raiden Shogun's banner.