Genshin Impact 4.4 Chests count, Geo Sigils, Time Trial Challenges, and total collectible items

The ongoing Genshin Impact 4.4 update finally released the long-anticipated Chenyu Vale region to expand the Liyue map further. Fortunately, the new area is pretty big, so there's a lot to cover and explore. Players can collect a ton of items, including Chests, Geo Sigils, and Spirit Carps while traveling into the new locations. Furthermore, they can complete Time Trials and follow Seelies to their court for more rewards.

This article will feature all collectibles and their total count in Genshin Impact 4.4. Players must complete some major World Quests in Chenyu Vale to collect all the items.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Total Spirit Carps, Chests, Time Trials, and Other Collectible Counts

Spirit Carp

Spirit Carp is a new item in Genshin Impact 4.4 that Travelers can collect while exploring the new Chenyu Vale region. You can find 50 Spirit Carps and offer them to Votive Rainjade to obtain in-game rewards such as Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. Keep in mind that you can unlock this offering system only after completing An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade World Quest.

Chests and Geo Sigils

Travelers can find up to 333 chests in Chenyu Vale. Here's a complete breakdown of their types:

Luxurious Chest x17

Precious Chest x49

Exquisite Chest x136

Common Chest x111

Remarkable Chest x20

There's also one new Exquisite Chest in the original Liyue Map. You can obtain up to 1318 Geo Sigils after collecting all the chests in Chenyu Vale.

Note that the above chest count does not include the treasures available in the one-time domains.

Seelies

There are 20 Seelies in Chenyu Vale, and their rewards are included in the total chest count.

Time Trials

There are 63 Time Trial Challenges in the Chenyu Vale area. Similar to the previous entry, the rewards are included in the chest count.

Achievements

4.4 achievements (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can unlock up to 34 achievements in the Wonders of the World series, including the hidden ones. A lot of them are locked behind puzzles and quests, but they are easy to get.

Radiant Spincrystals

There are only six new Radiant Spincrystals in Chenyu Vale. These can unlock the tracks from 120 to 125.

Recipes

New dishes in version 4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are 15 new dishes in Genshin Impact 4.4. This also includes two Special Dishes by Gaming and Xianyun. Some can be obtained while doing the World Quests and events, and the rest can be bought from vendors.

