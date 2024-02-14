Genshin Impact 4.4 recipes: How to get them, locations, and total count

Genshin Impact 4.4 has released 15 new dishes in the Liyue region, including Chenyu Vale. While most recipes can be bought directly from the NPC shops, some can only be acquired after completing a few major World Quests and playing the events. It's also worth adding that there are two new special dishes by Gaming and Xianyun.

In this article, Travelers can find everything they must know about the 15 new recipes in Genshin Impact 4.4, including their locations, effects, and how to obtain them.

All 15 recipe locations in Genshin Impact 4.4 and how to obtain them

Chef Mao - Wanmin Restaurant

You can buy a new recipe at Wanmin Restaurant (Image via HoYoverse)

You can get the first new recipe in Genshin Impact 4.4 from Chef Mao in Wanmin Restaurant, Liyue Harbor, which is:

Honey Char Siu (1-star) - 1125 Mora.

Honey Char Siu is a 1-star dish that recovers the selected character's HP, which can be useful during exploration or domain runs.

Licai - Liyue Pavillion

Licai has two new recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the following recipes from Licai, a waitress at Liyue Pavillion in Liyue Harbor:

Deep-Fried Doublecrisp (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Braised Meatball (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Braised Meatball is a 3-star dish that buffs the entire party's ATK and Deep-Fried Doublecrisp is a 2-star dish that increases the team's CRIT Rate.

Liangfang - Street Food vendor

Three new recipes are available at a vendor in Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

The following recipes can be purchased from Liangfang, a street food vendor in Yilong Wharf, Chenyu Vale:

Jadevin Tea Eggs (1-star) - 1250 Mora

Chenyu Brew (1-star) - 1250 Mora

Tea-Smoked Squab (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Jadevin Tea Eggs is a revival dish, and the other two are simple health recovery dishes. To obtain the recipes, you can find Liangfang's shop near the waterfall's base in Yilong Wharf.

Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain World Quest

This recipe can be obtained during Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the recipe for Fine Tea, Full Moon during the Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain quest in Genshin Impact. It's a 3-star dish that recovers the HP of a selected character, which can be handy during exploration.

Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest

Complete Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest to get the recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

The Guhua Fish and Lamp Soup recipe can be obtained by completing Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest in Genshin Impact. It's a 2-star dish, which increases the entire party's DEF.

Paper Shadows A-Foraging Lantern Rite 2024 event

Complete the last stage in the paper theater puzzle to get the recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the event-limited recipe for Eight-Treasure Duck by playing the final stage of Paper Shadows A-Foraging in the Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze Lantern Rite 2024. It's a 4-star dish that increases the entire party's shield strength and DEF.

Special Dishes

Xianyun and Gaming's new specialty dishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's the list of new character Special Dishes in Genshin Impact 4.4:

Xianyun: Encompassing Gladness (3-star)

Gaming: Yummy Yum Cha (1-star)

Encompassing Gladness is Xianyun's specialty dish and a variant of Braised Meatball obtained from Licai. Meanwhile, Yummy Yum Cha is Gaming's specialty and a variant dish of Honey Char Siu obtained during the Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain quest in Genshin Impact.

Receiver of Friends From Afar event

Participate in the Receiver of Friends From Afar event for four new recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Receiver of Friends From Afar is an upcoming event in version 4.4. You can obtain the following recipes by playing the event:

Trembling Stings and Rushing Reeds

Humbly Enough

Right at Home

The Palace Jewels

As of this writing, it is unclear if the developers will share these recipes via mail once the event is over.

