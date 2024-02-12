Genshin Impact Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest guide

Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero is a sequel to the Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua World Quest in Genshin Impact. It is also the final part of the series of quests in the Wangshan Hall in Mt. Lingmeng, Chenyu Vale.

This is a very short quest where you only need to complete a trial by defeating a few waves of enemies. During this, you can also unlock the final teleport waypoint on the map.

Additionally, you can collect one Precious Chest and a Luxurious Chest. Completing the quest will reward you with 30 Primogems and Liyue Reputation EXP.

This article will guide you in completing the Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest.

Genshin Impact Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest guide

Unlocking Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero quest (Image via HoYoverse)

After searching the Arcane Archive and discovering the secrets stashed in the Archive, you can unlock the Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Keep moving

Precious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and keep moving until you find a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems. There's no trick or puzzle involved here, so collect it and proceed.

Final teleport waypoint in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the navigation and keep moving to find a hidden teleport waypoint. Depending on your progress in other World Quests in Genshin Impact, this may be the final waypoint on the Chenyu Vale map as well.

Investigate the mechanism and touch the stone tablet (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, you will end up in a secret room inside Wangshan Hall, which will also trigger a brief cutscene.

Investigate the mechanism

Touch the stone tablet (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're done talking to Paimon, check out the mechanism and touch the stone tablet to begin the trial.

Complete trial

Defeat all the enemies to complete the trial (Image via HoYoverse)

You must defeat all the enemies to complete the trial. Thus, it is advised to bring a good party to deal with all the mobs. Additionally, be careful of the red lines because you don't want to get hit by one of those elemental blades.

Keep moving

Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have completed the trial, the water level will go down, and a Luxurious Chest, worth 10 Primogems, will spawn. Collect the treasure and keep moving ahead.

Achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, you will reach an exit where you will also find one of the five lost swords of Guhua. This will conclude Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest, and you will be rewarded with 30 Primogem. Additionally, you will unlock a Genshin Impact achievement called The Supreme Secrets. As mentioned earlier, you can also collect 20 Liyue Reputation EXP.

On a related note, if you read the inscriptions on all five lost swords of Guhua, including the one mentioned earlier, you can unlock another achievement called Five Blades Return to Wangshan.

