Search the Arcane Archive: Genshin Impact quest objective guide

Search the Arcane Archive is an objective in Genshin Impact's Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua World Quest, which is also the sequel to A Wangshan Walk to Remember. Although the task itself is very simple, it can be confusing to some players as the quest doesn't mention what exactly needs to be done. But all you have to do is follow the navigation and investigate the archive.

Here's a complete guide on how to search the Arcane Archive in Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua. Completing this Genshin Impact 4.4 World Quest will also give you 20 Primogems.

How to search the Arcane Archive in Genshin Impact

Open the gate to enter the Arcane Archive (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact's Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua quest, you will come across a difficult objective, which is to Search the Arcane Archive. To fulfill this quest, you must first enter the said location by opening the gate using the Wangshan Hall Backup Key. This will also unlock an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems.

Keep moving ahead (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the white pillar of light on the ground and keep moving ahead until you reach the Arcane Archive.

Remove the web and read the Guhua Notes (Image via HoYoverse)

As soon as you enter the Archive, you will find a spider blocking the entrance to a room in the corner. Remove the web and read the "Guhua Notes" on the ground. This will complete the Search the Arcane Archive objective.

Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua quest guide

Read the Guhua Notes for hints (Image via HoYoverse)

Reading the "Guhua Notes" will also provide you with clues for the next objective in the Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua World Quest. This involves finding the secret stashed in the Arcane Archive. In any case, the hint is:

...Look with the eyes, and combine scrolls of knowledge from all places with chambers of all corners, then...

The "eyes" refer to the player's Elemental Sight, and combining the "scrolls of knowledge" means you need to use your sight to locate the scrolls and place them on the correct shelf.

Once you've read the notes, head back to the main room and look around using the Elemental Sight. Doing so will reveal the colors of each scroll and the shelves. Now, use adeptal energy to move the scrolls to the shelf that matches their color, as demonstrated in the GIF above, and wait for a while.

This will conclude the quest and reward you with 20 Primogems.

