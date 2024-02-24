Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite furnishing shop location and limited-time items

The storyline for the 2024 Lantern Rite festival has concluded in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. It has provided players with several in-game rewards, a free character outfit, and some limited-time memorabilia. While obtaining most of these items is straightforward, some might have missed out on a furnishing shop selling kites.

Zhenyuan, an NPC from Liyue, currently has a kite stall set up in Liyue Harbor. She can be found near the Teleport Waypoint near the city's entrance. For a limited time, you can purchase commemorative kite furnishings from her. These furnishings can be crafted and used as decoration in your Serenitea Pots.

Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2024 kite furnishing shop location

Genshin Impact's 2024 Lantern Rite event will remain active until February 26, 2024, so players can complete it by then. Like last year, it provides several thematic furnishings that can be used to decorate their Serenitea Pots.

All available kite furnishing blueprints (Image via HoYoverse)

Given that kites were at the forefront of this year's festivities, some exclusive kite furnishing blueprints can also be purchased for a limited time. There are four designs available in version 4.4:

Celebratory Kite: Successive Prosperity (Fish)

(Fish) Celebratory Kite: All's Well (Whopperflower)

(Whopperflower) Celebratory Kite: Butterfly Dance (Butterfly)

(Butterfly) Celebratory Kite: Prosperity and Wealth (Jade Chamber)

The furnishing blueprint of each kite design costs 20,000 Mora and can be purchased from Zhenyuan at the Liyue Harbor. The NPC has set up a kite stall near the city's entrance, as shown in the map below. She can be found beside Charlotte after completing the Lantern Rite event quests.

Kite furnishing shop location (Image via HoYoverse)

However, you must first complete Part 1 of the limited-time event quest called "The Orioles Bask in Spring, the Heavens Present Auspices" to access her shop.

Once the prerequisite is met, go to her location and interact with Zhenyuan. Selecting the "I'll have a look at those kites." will open her shop.

How to add kite furnishings in Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

How to craft a kite (Image via HoYoverse)

After purchasing the furnishing blueprints, you can use them to craft kites to decorate the outdoors of your Serenitea Pot. To do so, first, head over to Tubby and select the "Craft Furnishing" option.

Choose the kite you wish to create and use Bamboo Segment and Fabric as the materials. Once the furnishing has been crafted, place it anywhere in the Serenitea Pot.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.