Genshin Impact 4.4 maintenance schedule and server downtime duration

The recent Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream has shown us all the juicy content version 4.4 has to offer. With the current Phase II banners ending soon, players are eager to get their hands on the upcoming update. As many are aware, HoYoverse officials will be conducting their regular maintenance schedule for the version 4.4 update.

Based on the previous updates, the game servers will shut down for maintenance on January 31, 2024, at 06:00 (UTC+8). You can expect the server downtime to last at least five hours. In this article, we will cover everything you need to prepare for Genshin Impact 4.4 maintenance schedule and server downtime.

All about Genshin Impact 4.4 maintenance schedule and server downtime

Official artwork for version 4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that HoYoverse officials have yet to release any announcements/posts about the upcoming update maintenance. That said, they have followed the same schedule across multiple version updates and maintenance.

Based on previous official statements and the current Phase II banner schedule, we can speculate that Genshin Impact 4.4 maintenance will begin at 06:00 (UTC+8) on January 31, 2024. Depending on your timezone, the date can vary slightly. The following list shows the starting and ending times for server maintenance in all the major regions:

American Timezones (January 30, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

European Timezones (January 30-31, 2024)

Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Asian Timezones (January 31, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Once maintenance begins, all servers will be down for five hours, and you will be unable to access your account. As a result, it is recommended you finish any outstanding tasks in the game before Genshin Impact 4.4 server downtime.

Version 4.4 maintenance compensation

Once the Genshin Impact 4.4 server downtime ends, officials will drop the new update. Players will get free Primogems as compensation for the inconvenience caused by update maintenance. HoYoverse officials usually send 600 Primogems directly to the in-game mailbox. You will have 30 days to claim them.

That covers everything you need to know about the upcoming 4.4 maintenance schedule and server downtime.

