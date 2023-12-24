Genshin Impact 4.4 weapon banners, release date, and countdowns (leaks)

The 5-star characters arriving with Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 update were recently revealed, and as informed by hxg_diluc, Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Xiao will feature on the limited-time character banners of the first half. Meanwhile, the second half will offer Nahida and Yae Miko. All of these units are extremely popular among players and will become available alongside their 5-star signature weapons.

This article covers the 5-star weapons expected to be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner, along with their release dates and countdown.

Genshin Impact 4.4 weapon banners leak

Version 4.4 of HoYoverse's popular RPG, Genshin Impact, will go live on January 31, 2024. Players will have an opportunity to wish for some exciting characters and weapons during this Lantern Rite update. Let's look at the expected schedule for the Epitome Invocation weapons banner for v4.4:

Phase I (January 31, 2024): Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Echo of the Crane's Call

(January 31, 2024): Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Echo of the Crane's Call Phase II (February 21, 2024): A Thousand Floating Dreams and Kagura's Verity

Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase I weapons banner release date and countdown

4.4 first half weapons banner (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first half of the Epitome Invocation weapons banner in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update is expected to arrive on January 31, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). It will feature Xiao's 5-star polearm, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, alongside the new signature catalyst for Xianyun, Echo of the Crane's Call.

With the banners going live for all servers simultaneously, players can keep track of the release time for the first half banner by referring to the countdown given below.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase II weapons banner release date and countdown

4.4 second half weapons banner (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second half of the 4.4 update, arriving on February 21, 2024, may feature 5-star signature weapons for Nahida and Yae Miko. The weapons banner is expected to offer the Dendro Archon's BiS catalyst, A Thousand Floating Dreams, alongside Yae's catalyst, Kagura's Verity.

The Epitome Invocation banner for the second half will first arrive on the Asia server, followed by the European and American servers.

Asian players can pull on the weapons banner starting on February 21, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +8). The countdown below reflects the time remaining until release:

The banner will subsequently arrive on the Europe servers on February 21, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Fans can keep track of the release by referring to the countdown below:

The 5-star catalysts of Nahida and Yae Miko will be available on the American server on February 21, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC -5). The embed below displays the time remaining for the same:

