Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date, time and countdown

The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream has been officially announced by HoYoverse. The upcoming Special Program, Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade, will disclose new event banners, weapons, and other content. Like previous livestreams, you will also receive three limited-time redemption codes that will hand out free Primogems.

The 4.5 Special Program is scheduled to premiere on March 01, 2024, at 07:00 (UTC-5). You can catch the premiere live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream, including a universal countdown to track it.

Official Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and time

Genshin Impact has officially announced their upcoming 4.5 livestream date and time. Based on the official notice, the premiere is scheduled for March 01, 2024, at 07:00 (UTC-5). For your convenience, refer to this list of relevant timezones that showcase when the broadcast will go live:

Pacific Standard Time - March 01 at 4:00 AM

- March 01 at 4:00 AM Eastern Time - March 01 at 8:00 AM

- March 01 at 8:00 AM Western European Time - March 01 at 12:00 PM

- March 01 at 12:00 PM UTC Time - March 01 at 12:00 PM

- March 01 at 12:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time - March 01 at 12:00 PM

March 01 at 12:00 PM Central European Time - March 01 at 01:00 PM

- March 01 at 01:00 PM Central European Summer Time - March 01 at 2:00 PM

- March 01 at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time - March 01 at 5:30 PM

- March 01 at 5:30 PM Australian Central Time - March 01 at 9:30 PM

- March 01 at 9:30 PM Australian Eastern Time - March 01 at 10:00 PM

Official Twitch channel

Click here to visit Genshin Impact's official channels and watch the broadcast:

Official Twitch Channel: Here

Official YouTube Channel: Here

Remember that the livestream will premiere on the official Twitch channel at 07:00 (UTC-5). The official YouTube channel will replay the live broadcast at 08:00 (UTC-5).

Universal countdown to track 4.5 livestream preview

Genshin Impact players can use this universal countdown to keep track of the upcoming livestream. The countdown above is based on official announcements by HoYoverse developers. Remember that this article will not reflect any changes made by officials afterward.

What to expect from the 4.5 livestream preview?

You can expect to hear some of the following announcements in the upcoming livestream:

New 5-star character and weapon

New Story Quest

New Hangout

New character and weapon banners

New & Recurring Events

Free 4-star Polearm (Event Reward)

We already know that Chiori, a new 5-star character, will debut together with her signature weapon in the coming update. Recent leaks have claimed that Arataki Itto, Kazuha, and Neuvillette will appear in 4.5 banners for reruns. Redemption codes can also be claimed for 300 Primogems for free.

