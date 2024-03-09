Genshin Impact 4.5 TCG update: Neuvillette, Kirara, and more new cards

Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program has confirmed the arrival of new characters, talent, and action cards to Genius Invokation TCG. Recent official announcements have revealed that the new TCG update will add Neuvillette, Kirara, and Charlotte's character cards. These will also come with their talent cards.

Additionally, the new update will introduce fresh weapons, events, and support cards for players to obtain. Apart from the new addition to the deck, a few existing cards have received some balance adjustments. In this article, we will highlight everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's new TCG update.

Genshin Impact 4.5: Genius Invokation TCG update to add Neuvillette, Kirara, Charlotte, and more

These new characters will appear in the 4.5 TCG update (Image via HoYoverse)

A recent official announcement has shared details about the upcoming Genius Invokation TCG update. The developers will be adding the following cards in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.5 update:

Character Cards

Charlotte

Neuvillette

Kirara

Fatui Electro Cicin Mage

Talent Cards

A Summation of Interest

Heir to the Ancient Sea's Authority

Countless Sights to See

Electro Cicin's Gleam

Equipment Cards

Tome of Eternal Flow

Golden Troupe's Reward

Event & Support Cards

Fortress of Meropide

Lumenstone Adjuvant

Controlled Directional Blast

Days of Resistance: Moment of Shattered Dreams

Thus, the Genshin Impact 4.5 update will add 15 new cards to Genius Invokation TCG. Characters cards of Charlotte, Neuvillette, and Kirara typically work the same way as their abilities. Those who are interested in Dendro or Freeze teams should opt for these characters.

Expand Tweet

The update also adds a new enemy character card: Fatui Electro Cicin Mage and her talent card. All the fresh character and talent cards will be easy to learn and use since you must already be familiar with their abilities. However, you must familiarize yourself with the rest since they have different functions.

Genshin Impact 4.5 TCG balance adjustments officially revealed

Balance changes for these cards in the 4.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genius Invokation TCG update in version 4.5 update will bring balance adjustments for the following cards:

Gilded Dreams

Jade Chamber

Knights of Favonius Library

After the update, the Gilded Dreams elemental dice cost will be adjusted from 3 dice of any element to 3 dice of the same element. Its card effect will see some changes. The new effect will generate 3 dice of the same element instead of 2 as the attached character.

A fresh effect has been added to Jade Chamber, where you can discard this card to generate one Omni Die. This can only be done when you don't have more than 3 cards when the action phase begins. Lastly, the Knights of Favonius Library dice cost has been reduced to zero.

