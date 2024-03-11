Genshin Impact 4.5 update size and pre-installation guide

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update will be released on March 13, 2024, and the developers have finally released the pre-installation function on both PC and mobile devices. It is a very useful feature that lets Travelers download some files in advance, which speeds up the entire new patch update process once the server maintenance of Genshin Impact is over. This also allows players to enjoy the new content much faster.

This article will guide Travelers on how to use the pre-installation function on both PC and mobile devices to download the in-game files and resources ahead of the anticipated update.

Genshin Impact 4.5 update size and complete pre-installation guide

Pre-install resource packages on iOS and Android

Open the game app and wait until you open the login page. (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to use the pre-installation function on iOS and Android. The first method:

Open the game app on mobile and wait until you see the login page.

You will discover a Pre-Install Resource Package icon on the bottom-left corner of the login menu.

Tap on it and press Confirm to start downloading the files.

Download Pre-Installation Resource Packages via in-game settings. (Image via HoYoverse)

An alternative method is:

Open the game and go to Settings via the Paimon Menu.

Next, go to the Resources option and click on Pre-Install Now to begin the pre-installation.

The Genshin Impact 4.5 resource file size on mobile devices is between 1.9 GB and 2.4 GB.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to play the game while pre-installing the files, so it is best to use Resin and do other quests beforehand.

Pre-installing resource packages on PC

Update the launcher and Click on the Game Pre-installation to start. (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the pre-installation files on your PC:

Open the game launcher and update it.

Once updated, click on the Game Pre-Installation option next to the Launch icon and confirm the start.

The file size on PC is between 5.1 GB and 5.6 GB.

You can also check the download status of the files by moving your mouse above the Game Pre-Installation icon.

Check download status (Image via HoYoverse)

This feature is especially efficient on PC since it is fast and allows you to work on other things while the app works in the background.

As mentioned earlier, using the pre-installation function is highly recommended since it will speed up the update process once the servers are online.

