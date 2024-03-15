Genshin Impact 4.6 Arlecchino Boss leaks: Domain, gameplay, and transformations

The Genshin Impact 4.6 update will finally release Arlecchino as a playable character. However, that's not all. The ongoing 4.6 beta leaks have shown that The Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers is expected to be added as a weekly boss as well. Similar to the other Trounce Domain enemies in the game, she will also drop materials to level up the character's talents.

Based on the beta leaks, Arlecchino has two phases and uses two big Scythes. Additionally, she can summon wings to fly and launch projectiles. Read more about Genshin Impact's new rumored Arlecchino weekly boss in this article.

Note: The following information is based on beta leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show Arlecchino weekly boss gameplay and more

Arlecchino weekly boss domain and location

According to the Genshin Impact 4.6 beta leaks, the Arlecchino weekly boss' domain is located in Mt. Esus East. Additionally, it seems that the entrance of the domain is someone's tomb. A leaker group called Team Mew recently translated the texts on the tomb, which supposedly read:

"Here lies Harbinger Crucabena."

While it is unknown who Crucabena might be, it is speculated that this entity could be the previous owner of the codename The Knave.

Arlecchino weekly boss gameplay

As mentioned earlier, the weekly boss version of The Knave appears to have two phases. Here are Arlecchino's attack patterns in the first phase, as per Fy leaks:

Fights with one Scythe.

She is more agile, and her attack range is bigger than that of her playable version.

She gains wings and flies up before launching projectiles.

Unleashes an attack using her Scythes in a straight line, followed by a giant circle field where she deals multiple instances of damage.

Moving on to the second phase of the Arlecchino weekly boss in Genshin Impact:

Fight with two Scythes.

The second phase supposedly starts with her flying in the air with three pairs of wings and performing a plunging attack.

The combat style is similar to the first phase but is more agile.

She gains a new move where she throws her Scythes at the target in a spinning motion.

She performs a special attack that cuts through everything in a large AoE, dealing a lot of damage.

Performs a railgun attack using her wings.

She summons her wings and launches herself into the air before firing projectiles and giant spheres at the active unit and performing a plunging attack, which deals a lot of damage.

The leaker also claims that in both phases, Travelers must clear the Bond of Life effect on the active unit, followed by a Charged Attack to deal damage to the boss. On a related note, defeating the new weekly boss will also drop talent level-up materials for the playable Arlecchino.

Note that the attack patterns are based on leaks available, so there might be a few moves that are missing here but might be present in the official release.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.