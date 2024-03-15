Genshin Impact 4.6 Arlecchino weekly boss gameplay leaks and phases

Several leaks from the ongoing Genshin Impact beta have shown that the upcoming v4.6 will likely release a new Arlecchino weekly boss. According to the leaked gameplay media, The Knave seems to have two phases and multiple powerful attacks in her arsenal, potentially making her one of the strongest bosses in the game. She also uses two Scythes, so it is something that many players can look forward to.

Here's everything Travelers need to know about the new Arlecchino weekly boss in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. The following information is based on beta leaks, and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: Arlecchino weekly boss gameplay

Based on the beta leaks, Arlecchino will be added as a new weekly boss in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. As mentioned earlier, this version of The Knave appears to have two phases.

Here are the gameplay mechanics of the Arlecchino weekly boss in her first phase, as per leaks:

Arlecchino begins the fight with one Scythe.

She is pretty agile and performs instant dash.

Her attack AoE is bigger than her playable version.

She gains a wing and flies up to launch several projectiles.

She unleashes an attack that cuts through the ground in a straight line, followed by multiple instances of damage using Scythes inside a large AoE.

Below is a list of The Knave's abilities when she enters her second phase:

Arlecchino gains one more Scythe and her outfit changes.

The second phase supposedly starts with The Knave up in the air with three pairs of wings and a plunging attack.

She throws her Scythes at the target before closing in to deal another strike.

She gains a special attack that cuts through everything in a large AoE, dealing a lot of damage.

Performs a verticle strike with her Scythe, followed by a plunging attack.

Draws an X sign in the air with her Scythes before unleashing a series of cutting attacks inside a big AoE.

Fires three beams using the energy from her wings.

She launches herself into the air and summons three huge pairs of wings before firing several projectiles and six giant spheres. This is followed by a plunging attack that deals a lot of damage.

Additionally, in both phases, Travelers must clear the Bond of Life effect. Otherwise, the Arlecchino weekly boss will unleash an attack that deals a lot of damage, potentially one-shotting the active unit.

Since the boss' combat mechanics are still in the beta phase, there might be some differences in the official release.

