Genshin Impact 4.6 Chronicled Wish speculations

Chronicled Wish is a new type of banner that was introduced in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.5. It featured six 5-star characters and several 5-star weapons, including limited items, such as Beacon of the Reed Sea, Song of Broken Pines, Eula, and Albedo. While HoYoverse hasn't announced the next Chronicled Wish, there is a chance that it might be available in the upcoming 4.6 update as well.

Assuming that the new banner is present in the next patch, this article will list the characters who are likely to be featured in the next Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact.

NOTE: The article reflects the author's speculations and expectations based on past content of the game.

Genshin Impact: Next Chronicled Wish characters speculations

Based on the rules of the Chronicled Wish, only limited characters who have had at least three banners and have not been featured on any recent Event Wish are eligible to appear on the Chronicled Wish. Additionally, the new banner in Genshin Impact 4.5 had a Mondstadt logo, hinting it might be region-based. Thus, it is likely that the next Chronicled Wish might feature characters from Liyue.

Here's a list of all the 5-star characters from Liyue:

Baizhu

Ganyu

Hu Tao

Keqing

Qiqi

Shenhe

Tartaglia (Childe)

Xianyun

Xiao

Yelan

Zhongli

Baizhu, Shenhe, and Xianyun are the only three limited 5-star characters with less than three Event Wishes, making them ineligible for the Chronicled Wish. Meanwhile, Xiao got a rerun in version 4.4 and Zhongli is an Archon character so they are unlikely to be on the new banner.

Characters expected to be on the next Chronicled Wish (Image via HoYoverse)

Therefore, the characters with the highest chance of being featured on the next Chronicled Wish in Genshin Impact are:

Ganyu

Hu Tao

Keqing

Qiqi

Tartaglia (Childe)

Yelan

While Tartaglia is from Snezhnaya, it would make sense for him to be in on the next Chronicled Wish since he was introduced during the Liyue Archon Quest and is also listed under the Liyue section on the official website.

As mentioned, HoYoverse has not confirmed whether the Chronicled Wish will be available in version 4.6. The developers are expected to livestream the Special Program of Genshin Impact 4.6 on April 12, 2024. This will confirm whether the potential Liyue-based banner will be in the next update.

It is worth adding that even if the new banner type is unavailable in version 4.6, the characters listed above are still likely to be on the next Chronicled Wish in future updates.

