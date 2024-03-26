Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream announcement speculations: Arlecchino, New area, artifacts, codes

Many look forward to the Genshin Impact 4.6 update after the confirmation of Arlecchino's upcoming debut. The upcoming 4.6 livestream will provide a sneak peek at the new 5-star character and her kit. HoYovese officials will also announce many changes to the game in the new version update. The latest rumors suggest a map expansion, new weapons, artifacts, and more.

Let us not forget the distribution of three new redemption codes that can be claimed for 300 Primogems. This article will cover everything you can expect to hear in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream date, Arlecchino, and other expected announcements

Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program Date and Time

Watch the live premiere on the official Twitch channel (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse officials have yet to announce anything about the upcoming livestream. With the current schedule, the 4.6 update is expected to launch on April 24, 2024. Considering how officials conduct livestreams 10-12 days prior to the new update, we can expect the 4.6 Special Program to premiere at 07:00 (UTC-5) on April 12, 2024.

New Character & Rerun banners

4.6 banner rumors (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 will release a 5-star character and another Fatui Harbinger. Arlecchino, also known as The Knave/ Father, will be a Pyro Poleram unit. Leaked gameplay footage and abilities suggest that she will be the next DPS unit that can compete with Hu Tao for the title of best Pyro damage dealer.

A reliable source, Team Mew, has also disclosed the rerun banners expected to be announced in the 4.6 livestream. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I: Arlecchino + Lyney

Arlecchino + Lyney Phase II: Wanderer + Baizhu

New Weapons

According to recent leaks, Genshin Impact 4.6 will only release one weapon in the banners. Here is a quick overview of the weapon stats:

Weapon Level Level 90 Base ATK 674 Secondary Stats (Crit-Rate) 22.1%

It is a 5-star polearm called Crimson Moon's Semblance, which is likely Arlecchino's signature weapon.

New Weekly Boss

Like previous Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino may be a weekly boss in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Rumors claim that her boss fight will have two phases, with interesting attack patterns and damage potential that can one-shot your characters. Check out the 4.6 livestream for more information.

New Artifacts

You can expect the 4.6 livestream to reveal two new artifacts shown in the latest leaks. A new artifact domain will appear in the new update, featuring the following:

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy

Unfinished Reverie

One of them is likely the signature set for Arlecchino, while the other is suitable for Dendro teams in Genshin Impact.

New Map Expansion

You can expect to learn more about the upcoming map expansion in the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream. Latest leaks have shown three new areas being added to the game:

Bayda Harbor

Petrichor

Remuria

New Story Quests

New story quests for Arlecchino and Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the beta leaks, the 4.6 update will add two new Story Quests. Here is a quick overview:

Arlecchino Act I

Cyno Act II

These Story Quests will be permanently added to the game and will help players learn more about these characters.

Upcoming Events

Expand Tweet

According to leaks from GenshinIntel, the 4.6 livestream is expected to announce tons of events. Here is a quick overview:

Grand Tour of the Rainbow Stone of Life Arataki

Windtrace Rerun

Vibro crystal Rerun

Special Shape Saurian Search

Legend of Vagabond Sword V rerun

Mystery of Fashion and Strategy

Ley Line Overflow

Grand Tour of the Rainbow Stone of Life Arataki will be the flagship event for the 4.6 update with six minor events. Furthermore, the flagship event is rumored to hand out a free copy of Gorou as an event reward.

Free redemption codes

Redeem codes for free Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Genshin Impact officials will drop three time-sensitive redeem codes during the 4.6 livestream. You can claim these codes to obtain the following in-game rewards:

Primogems x300

x300 Mora x50000

x50000 Hero's Wit x5

x5 Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

You can access the HoYoLAB app, official redemption site, and in-game "redeem" feature to claim these redemption codes.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.