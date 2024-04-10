Genshin Impact 4.6 to introduce Avatars, Treasure compass map, and Quest menu features

Genshin Impact has released a new edition of the Developers Discussion featuring all the QoL changes in the upcoming version 4.6 update. One of the major changes includes the new avatar feature, which will allow Travelers to use avatars of other NPCs, enemies, and items on their profile. The Treasure Compass feature has also been updated for players to track the chests more easily and faster.

In addition, the Quest Menu has been optimized, allowing Travelers to complete the quest without interruption and preventing characters or scenes from getting occupied by other quests for a smoother gameplay experience. Here's everything players need to know about these QoL changes in Genshin Impact 4.6.

Treasure Compass and other QoL changes in Genshin Impact 4.6

New avatar icons

Players can use new avatar icons as profile pictures. (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.6 will add new avatar icons for players to use on their profiles. This includes icons for NPCs, enemies, and quest-related items. When Travelers complete new quest series, they can unlock new avatars related to these quests. For example, players can use Fujin's icon after completing Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade World Quest chain.

If Travelers have completed the quests before version 4.6 releases, the related avatars will be unlocked right away once the update is live. If a player has not unlocked an avatar, they can click on it to check the unlock requirements.

Treasure Compass update

Treasure Compass feature update (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the best upcoming QoL changes is the new Treasure Compass optimization. After the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, the Treasure Compass will mark the location of the chest on the map, making it easier to track the chests. Additionally, opening the chest will reset the cooldown on the Treasure Compass so Travelers can start looking for other chests without wasting any time.

Quest Menu optimization

Quest Menu optimization (Image via HoYoverse)

After the version 4.6 update, any items related to a quest will be featured on the Quest Menu. In addition, red color markers will be added next to the weekly Reputation Quests to make it easy for players to locate them.

New Focused Experience Mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, version 4.6 will add a new Focused Experience Mode feature for certain questlines. Travelers can enable this function to prevent quest-related characters and locations from being occupied by other quests while they are completing the current quest, allowing smoother gameplay.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.