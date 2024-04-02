Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show further changes to Arlecchino's kit

Arlecchino is an upcoming playable character in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. According to the recent leaks, The Knave's kit seems to have received many changes over the past few beta versions. This includes huge updates in her potential Constellations and her basic talents. Interestingly, the latest beta leaks suggest that The Knave's multipliers might have also received some changes.

This article will cover all the latest changes to Arlecchino's kit in Genshin Impact. She is likely to receive more updates in the future, so the following info is heavily subject to change.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at more changes in Arlecchino's kit

Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, Arlecchino's kit has received a ton of changes in the beta, including updates on her talents and Constellations. The latest leak from beta now hints at more changes in Arlecchino's multipliers.

Here are the new multipliers on The Knave's Normal Attacks at talent level 10:

Masque of the Red Death scaling ratio: 297.50% -> 238%

1-Hit DMG: 93.2% -> 93.9%

2-Hit DMG: 102.2% -> 103%

3-Hit DMG: 128.2% -> 129.3%

4-Hit DMG: 70.4% + 70.4% -> 73.4% + 73.4%

5-Hit DMG:140% -> 138.3%

6-Hit DMG: 167.7% -> 168.8%

Charged Attack DMG: 256.4% -> 179.5%

High-Speed Movement Stamina Cost: 50 -> 40

The scaling ratio on Masque of the Red Death and Arlecchino's Charged Attack DMG seems to have been significantly nerfed. Besides that, there are slight changes in her auto attacks, with all of them receiving a minor buff, except her fifth hit. The stamina cost of her High-Speed Movement has supposedly been reduced to 40.

The Bond of Life value to enter the Masque of the Red Death seems to have been reverted to 30%. Additionally, Arlecchino is expected to consume 7.5% of her Bond of Life every 0.03% seconds while dealing extra DMG to opponents in this state.

The Bond of Life obtained after consuming the Blood-Debt Directive after using Elemental Skill has reportedly been increased to 65% up to a maximum of 145%, which is a huge update. Furthermore, the Bond of Life gained from Arlecchino's passive after defeating an enemy with the Directive status or absorbing Blood-Debt Due has apparently been increased to 130% of her Max HP.

Finally, the Masque of the Red Death bonus in Arlecchino's first Constellation has slightly been nerfed as the value of the increase has been lowered from 120% to 100%.

While Arlecchino's multipliers were nerfed, the changes overall can be considered a buff to her kit since she can receive a ton of Bond of LIfe from various sources.

