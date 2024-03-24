Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks showcase major Constellation changes

The latest Genshin Impact 4.6 beta leaks hint at several changes to Arlecchino's potential Constellations, excluding her C3 and C5. Most of these supposed updates on her Constellations are potential buffs, making her a better damage dealer overall. However, her C4 seems to have been nerfed as half of the effects were removed, reducing her Bond of Life and Blood-Debt Directive level gains.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the potential changes in Arlecchino's Constellations. Travelers are advised to take the following info with a grain of salt since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks show huge changes in Arlecchino's Constellations

The latest beta leaks from Chalice hint at several major changes to Arlecchino's Constellations. According to the leaks, The Knave's C1, C2, and C6 will receive significant buffs, increasing her overall damage output. However, as mentioned earlier, the C4 will reportedly be nerfed to balance out Arlecchino's kit.

Here are all the changes that will be made to The Knave's potential Constellations, as per leaks:

Constellation 1:

Arlecchino's damage multiplier will supposedly be increased, but the exact numbers are unknown. Additionally, the leaks suggest that the new C1 will increase The Knave's resistance to interruption.

Constellation 2:

The Blood-Debt Directives' level, when first applied, will reportedly be increased from two to three.

Constellation 4:

According to Hakush.in, here are the effects on Arlecchino's old C4:

"The value of the Bond of Life granted by Balemoon Rising is increased to 25% of her Max HP, and when she hits an opponent with Blood-Debt Directive applied to them, she will increase that Directive's Level by 1. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Agony Alone May be Repaid." Additionally, when successfully absorbing a Directive, Balemoon Rising's CD will be decreased by 2s and Arlecchino will have 15 energy restored to her. This effect can be triggered once every 10s."

According to the leaks by Chalice, the Bond of Life gains and Blood-Debt Directive's effects will be removed in Arlecchino's updated C4. This means that her new fourth Constellation will only decrease her Elemental Burst's cooldown by two seconds when she absorbs a Directive and restores 15 energy.

Constellation 6:

After unlocking C6, Arlecchino can trigger the dash-cleave attack on her Elemental Skill from her Elemental Burst as well.

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino will be released in Genshin Impact 4.6. Her banner order will be revealed during the 4.6 Special Program, which is expected to be livestreamed on April 12, 2024. Since there's still a lot of time left until her long-awaited debut, Travelers can expect more changes in her kit.

