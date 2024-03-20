Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: Arlecchino Nerf/Buff and changes in Beta

Selected Genshin Impact players worldwide are currently testing Arlecchino in version 4.6 Beta. They have disclosed several details about the abilities and gameplay of this upcoming 5-star Pyro character. Following the first week of testing, the developers seem to have made certain changes to Arlecchino's kit, especially her Normal and Charged Attacks.

The latest information from Genshin Delta has indicated that the scaling of one of Arlecchino's abilities has been recently revised, providing her with a decent damage buff. Let's take a look at the leaked changes in this article below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks show Arlecchino buff, changes, and more

Fresh leaks from Genshin Delta have shed light on the changes that have reportedly been made to Arlecchino's abilities after the first week of Genshin Impact's 4.6 Beta. Following the leak of Arlecchino's floating ability, this new piece of information suggests that she has received a new damage buff.

The buff mentioned above pertains to her Normal and Charged Attack powers, particularly the Masque of the Red Death ability. However, before diving into the change, let's first look at what it does.

According to Hakush.in, the description of Arlecchino's "In Praise of Shadows and the Masque of the Red Death" ability reads:

"When Arlecchino has a Bond of Life equal to or greater than 30% of her Max HP, she will enter the "In Praise of Shadows" state, where her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to deal Pyro DMG. This cannot be overridden. When in the "In Praise of Shadows" state, Arlecchino's Normal Attacks will be converted to "Masque of the Red Death": When she hits an opponent, this attack will deal extra DMG that scales off her ATK multiplied by her current Bond of Life percentage. This will consume 5.5% of said current Bond of Life. A Bond of Life can be consumed this way every 0.03s."

The effect allows Arlecchino to deal increased damage based on the Bond of Life status effect. The Masque of the Red Death deals additional damage that scales off the remaining value of the Bond of Life. Therefore, the higher the bond amount left, the more her damage will be.

Previously, she would drain 5.5% of the bond. However, Genshin Delta has suggested that this has been tweaked to 4% in Genshin Impact's 4.6 Beta test. As such, she will have more Bond of Life left after the drain, causing the change to buff her damage.

Furthermore, less bond consumption will also increase Arlecchino's survivability in the game.

More details about Arlecchino will soon be disclosed in Genshin Impact's 4.6 Special Program livestream.