Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: Arlecchino gets Neuvillette-like floating ability in latest beta

With Arlecchino set to be the latest Harbinger to become playable in Genshin Impact, the hype about her kit and gameplay is at its peak. Recent leaks from the 4.6 Beta test have indicated that similar to Neuvillette, Arlecchino may also be able to float using her Charged Attack. Furthermore, players may also be able to use this ability to travel over water.

Plum Team Leaks (PTL) have recently disclosed several aspects of Arlecchino's floating ability on their Telegram. They have provided many key details about how it functions, which will be discussed in this article below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.6 beta: Arlecchino leaks showcase new floating ability

Arlecchino, aka The Knave, is an upcoming playable Fatui Harbinger that will be released in Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.6 update, scheduled to arrive on April 24, 2024.

Fresh leaks from the 4.6 Beta have suggested that Arlecchino may be able to float over distances by long-pressing her Charged Attack ability, similar to Neuvillette. Just like the latter, she can reportedly traverse over various terrains and even water.

Players can check out her floating speed in comparison with Mona's alt sprint in the embed above.

As suggested by PTL on Telegram, the floating ability of Arlecchino in Genshin Impact has some interesting visuals and mechanics. Let's take a look at them:

Similar to Neuvillette, Arlecchino uses her stamina to float over surfaces. Therefore, the distance of travel will be dependent on her stamina.

Players will have to long-press to trigger her floating; otherwise, she will remain in combat mode.

As long as she has stamina, Arlecchino can easily travel over water bodies via floating.

Unlike Scaramouche, she can not fly over very high objects or level differences.

Arlecchino's floating height is fixed, and she can easily fly over staircases due to this.

Players can increase her floating speed by using movement speed buffs.

Arlecchino's polearm will disappear after entering the flying mode.

Visually, she will be covered in flames when using this ability, with ashes dispersing everywhere when she moves. As per PTL, this will look way better than it does in the Beta footage.

When floating, Arlecchino will lean forward, and her jacket will lift slightly while waving in the air.

During the flight, players may be able to see one of her wings. The leaker suggests that, currently, there is no way to bring out both of her wings.

The feathers on her wings are expected to be blood red, whereas the bones may be glowing with a hot yellow color.

More details about Arlecchino will soon be disclosed in Genshin Impact's 4.6 Special Program livestream.