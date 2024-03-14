Genshin Impact Arlecchino constellations leaks: C1 to C6 effects

Arlecchino is certainly living up to the hype for the entire Genshin Impact community. With the recent leaks on her entire kit, everyone finally knows how her abilities work on the field. However, for further depth, players are typically looking at her constellations, passives, and number scaling.

While the Constellations of 5-star characters are one of the primary aspects of a character's build, they can be pretty hard to come by. This article will showcase all the leaks regarding Arlecchino's six Constellations, and give you an idea of whether they are worth it or not.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by reputed leakers like Dimbreath and Honey Hunter World. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt. Constellation descriptions mentioned here are based on current Genshin Impact 4.6 in-game beta descriptions (v1.0).

Genshin Impact leaks detail Arlecchino's constellations from C1 to C6

Arlecchino's constellation name in Genshin Impact is "Ignis Purgatorius," which translates to Purifying Fire. The icon of her constellation seems to be a hand with a small kindling on top, possibly signifying her control over the vision of Pyro. Here are the names of all her constellations, which also seem to be reciting poetry:

"All Reprisals and Arrears Are Mine to Bear..."

"All Reward and Retribution, Mine to Bestow..."

"You Shall Become a New Member of Our Family..."

"Love and Protect Each Other Henceforth..."

"For Alone, We Are as Good as Dead..."

"From This Day On, We Shall Delight in New Life Together."

The following list showcases what each of these Genshin Impact constellations provides to the character:

C1: When the normal attack's "Masque of the Red Death" hits an enemy, it has a 33% chance of not consuming Arlecchino's Bond of Life, instead granting a Bond of Life worth 5% of her maximum health.

When the normal attack's "Masque of the Red Death" hits an enemy, it has a 33% chance of not consuming Arlecchino's Bond of Life, instead granting a Bond of Life worth 5% of her maximum health. C2: Blood-Debt Directives debuff is now Level 2 when first applied. When Arlecchino absorbs a Level 3 Directive, she will unleash a flare of Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing 900% of her ATK as AoE Pyro damage. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds. However, the Passive Talent "Agony Alone May Be Repaid" must be unlocked.

Blood-Debt Directives debuff is now Level 2 when first applied. When Arlecchino absorbs a Level 3 Directive, she will unleash a flare of Balemoon Bloodfire, dealing 900% of her ATK as AoE Pyro damage. This effect can trigger once every 10 seconds. However, the Passive Talent "Agony Alone May Be Repaid" must be unlocked. C3: Increased maximum level of normal attack to 15.

Increased maximum level of normal attack to 15. C4: The value of the Bond of Life granted by Balemoon Rising is increased to 25% of her maximum health, and when she hits an opponent with the Blood-Debt Directive applied to them, she will increase that Directive's Level by 1. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Agony Alone May Be Repaid." Additionally, when successfully absorbing a Directive, Balemoon Rising's cooldown will be reduced by two seconds, and Arlecchino will have 15 Energy restored to her. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

The value of the Bond of Life granted by Balemoon Rising is increased to 25% of her maximum health, and when she hits an opponent with the Blood-Debt Directive applied to them, she will increase that Directive's Level by 1. You must first unlock the Passive Talent "Agony Alone May Be Repaid." Additionally, when successfully absorbing a Directive, Balemoon Rising's cooldown will be reduced by two seconds, and Arlecchino will have 15 Energy restored to her. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds. C5: Increased maximum level of burst to 15.

Increased maximum level of burst to 15. C6: The damage of All is Ash's dash-cleave is increased by Arlecchino's ATK multiplied by 500% of Arlecchino's current Life Bond percentage. For 20 seconds after Arlecchino uses All is Ash, both her Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst gain a 10% increased CRIT Rate and 70% increased CRIT DMG. This effect can be triggered up to once every 15 seconds.

Genshin Impact 4.6 is all set to be released in late April 2024, alongside Arlecchino and multiple rerun 5-star units.