Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks showcase Arlecchino's interruption resistance in various scenerios

New Genshin Impact beta leaks have surfaced showcasing the upcoming character Arlecchino's resistance to interruption in different scenarios. According to her leaked kit, The Knave's C1 increases her interruption resistance while performing Normal Attacks under the Masque of Red Death state. Luckily, a couple of testers compared this attribute against the Ruin Guard's spinning skill at her C0 and C1 with and without Xingqiu, another unit with decent defensive ability.

Genshin Impact players can check out more details about Arlecchino's resistance to interruption showcased at C0 and C1 in this article.

Note: The following info is based on the beta leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks show Arlecchino's resistance to interruption against Ruin Guard

In a recent beta leak by Foul, Arlecchino can be seen challenging a Ruin Guard while it performs its spinning skill, which is one of the most notorious skills owned by an enemy in Genshin Impact. According to the gameplay showcase, The Knave at C0 got knocked back as soon as she got inside the Ruin Guard's attack range.

However, in a showcase against the same mob with her C1 unlocked, Arlecchino could only land three Normal Attacks before getting knocked back. Thus, it would be advised not to tank any moves like this from larger enemies.

In another leaked Arlecchino gameplay showcase by u/iyad08 on Reddit, she can be seen challenging the same enemy. However, this time she is paired with Xingqiu, another unit with the interruption resistance attribute on his Elemental Skill. After casting his skill, a C0 Arlecchino can withstand the Ruin Hunter's spinning skill for around two seconds and land three to four attacks.

The Knave with her first Constellation unlocked and Xingqiu's interruption resistance from his skill can supposedly land over 10 attacks and withstand the spinning attack for around six seconds before getting knocked back. This shows that Arlecchino's resistance to interruption at C1 with Xingqiu is pretty strong and can be pretty useful in similar scenarios.

On a related note, Travelers are advised not to take the damage from Arlecchino shown in the leaked gameplay at face value since the beta damages are generally unreliable.

As mentioned earlier, a C1 Arlecchino with Xingqiu's Elemental Skill activated can hold her ground for nearly six seconds against a Ruin Hunter performing its spinning skill. Interestingly, a shield by a well-built Zhongli with 40k Max HP also usually lasts around six to seven seconds against the same enemy. Thus, building a team for Arlecchino with the Geo Archon can be relatively cheaper.

