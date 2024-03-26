Arlecchino C1 vs Signature weapon in Genshin Impact: What's better according to leaks?

Arlecchino is an upcoming Pyro character who will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. There have been several leaks from the beta, including details of her potential kit and new signature weapon. Some players might debate whether to pull for her Constellation or aim for her Polearm. Both options are appealing since they provide many vital buffs to increase The Knave's damage output.

This article will cover both Arlecchino's first Constellation and the rumored signature weapon's effects and briefly discuss which might be the better option in Genshin Impact 4.6.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Which is better, Arlecchino C1 or R1 Crimson Moon's Semblance?

Before deciding which is better, it is important to go over Arlecchino's first Constellation and signature weapon's stats and effects.

Arlecchino C1

According to Hakush.in, Arlecchino's C1 is called "All Reprisals and Arrears Are Mine to Bear..." and here are its effects:

"Masque of the Red Death is further enhanced, the value of the increase is 120%. Additionally, Arlecchino's interruption resistance is increased when she performs Normal Attacks while affected by the Masque of the Red Death."

Based on the leaks, unlocking Arlecchino's C1 increases her Bond of Life scaling by 120% when she is in the Masque of the Red Death state, significantly boosting her damage. Furthermore, her resistance to interruption increases, which can be good if you plan to use her without a shield.

Arlecchino's signature weapon - Crimson Moon's Semblance

Arlecchino's signature weapon is supposedly called Crimson Moon's Semblance, and it has the following stats and effects at Level 90 R1 via Hakush.in:

Base ATK: 674

674 Second stat: 22.1% CRIT Rate

22.1% CRIT Rate Passive: Grants a Bond of Life equal to 18% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered only once every 14s. In addition, the user gains a 12% DMG bonus if they have a Bond of Life; if the value of Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of their Max HP, they gain an additional 20% DMG bonus.

Arlecchino's weapon has a high Base ATK and a CRIT Rate secondary stat, which is good for consistent CRIT hits. Additionally, it grants the user a Bond of Life equal to 18% of their Max HP and a 32% DMG bonus. The passive's effects are also very easy to trigger, making it an amazing Polearm for The Knave.

Conclusion

In terms of value and utility, unlocking Arlecchino's first Constellation is a good option since it can increase her interruption resistance, allowing her smoother gameplay. Additionally, the Bond of Life scaling increase of 120% in the Masque of the Red Death state supposedly provides an insane amount of damage boost and can be better than The Knave's signature Polearm.

Pulling for a weapon is also more expensive than pulling for a Constellation, so going for C1 would be a safer option. However, you can go for Crimson Moon's Semblance if you plan to use Arlecchino with a shielder or if you want to pull the weapon simply because it looks good visually.

